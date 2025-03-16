Jordon Hudson shared photos on her Instagram, showing her boyfriend Bill Belichick helping her perform acrobatic exercises on a Florida beach. A carousel of photos shows Belichick, 72, on the sand at Jupiter Beach, lying on his back and propelling Hudson, 23, in the air using his legs. Jordon Hudson posts pics of Bill Belichick helping her with acrobatics shortly after slamming critic over age gap remark (jordon_isabella/Instagram)

Hudson can be seen with her back facing the ground in most of the pictures, using Belichick’s hands for support. One picture shows Belichick holding Hudson in the air with just his legs, with the former cheerleader performing a flying pose, her back facing the sky.

Jordan Hudson slams critic

This post came shortly after Hudson called out a critic of her relationship with the former New England Patriots coach. The two have been dating for two years, and made it Instagram official in late 2024. People have since criticised their age gap.

On March 14, Hudson posted a screenshot of an Instagram exchange with someone who suggested that their relationship was not normal. A person named Abby wrote to Hudson, "But you do realize your relationship is insane right”. Hudson replied, "But you do realize direct messaging a stranger on Instagram with the intent of harassing them regarding their own personal relationship is insane, right?"

Hudson marked up the critic’s comment with the correct punctuation, and wrote, "Let me help you." She also added a poll asking her followers if "Abby's manners" or "Abby's punctuation skills" was worse.

Belichick and Hudson first met on a plane in 2021. At the time, Hudson was still in college. While the two were seated beside each other, Belichick signed one of Hudson’s school textbooks.

The two were first spotted together, out and about in New Orleans, after Belichick had split from his longtime girlfriend Linda Holliday. On Valentine's Day, Hudson said in a lengthy Instagram post, "We do not need to justify 'why' we love a particular person... Love does not discriminate against sex, skin-color, religion, age or ability."