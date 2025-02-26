Who is Rob Gronkowski, the Patriots legend eyeing a possible NFL return?

The National Football League (NFL) fans may soon witness the comeback of Patriots legend Rob Gronkowski to the gridiron. The reports have left fans with mixed emotions. Former NFL player Rob Gronkowski is considering a comeback for the second time.(Getty Images via AFP)

According to Denver Sports, Rob Gronkowski is considering ending his retirement for the second time and rejoining the league with the Denver Broncos speculated to be one of the teams showing interest.

Who is Rob Gronkowski?

Robert James Gronkowski aka Rob Gronkowski is a professional American footballer. He is a former tight end who played in the National Football League (NFL) for 11 seasons.

Popularly known as "Gronk" in the sports world, Gronkowski played nine NFL seasons for the New England Patriots and ended his final two seasons for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Gronkowski first retired from the National Football League (NFL) in 2019 and then made a comeback in 2020. After this return, he teamed up with his longtime friend and quarterback, Tom Brady, on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In his second inning, Rob Gronkowski helped the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win a Super Bowl after which, he retired for the second time in 2022. Since then, he's been working as a Fox Sports analyst.

In his career, Gronkowski won three Super Bowls with the Patriots, was named to five Pro Bowls, four First-team All-Pro’s, and won the NFL Comeback Player of the Year in nine years with the team, as per Fox Sports data.

His 11-year career ended with 92 touchdowns, 621 receptions, and over 9,200 yards. Gronkowski attended Woodland Hills High in Pittsburgh for his senior year of high school.

Gronk compiled 16 touchdowns and 1,197 yards in two years with the Wildcats (2007-2008). He was a first-team All-Pac-10 member in 2008.

Now, at 35, Gronkowski is reportedly considering another return to the NFL, according to DenverSports.