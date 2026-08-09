Exclusive | Ravi Kishan on viral meme fest: Gen Z has accepted me as their own, it's their love and Mahadev's blessing

Ravi Kishan may not have set out to become the internet’s latest obsession, but social media had other plans. The actor and Lok Sabha member has lately found himself at the centre of a meme frenzy, with his expressions, dance moves and distinctive dialogue delivery on podcasts and interviews becoming fodder for countless viral posts. Actor Ravi Kishan and his viral memes From ‘Pehchaan or Paisa? Paisaan! Money follows… my braatheer’ and ‘Hmmmmmm… better do it!’ to ‘Jaldi, the late!’, Kishan’s every move seems to be finding a new audience online. We caught up with Kishan, who, in his inimitable style, sums up the phenomenon simply: “I don’t do it… it happens, brother!”

He shares, “Yeh kuch alag hi khel chal raha hai, yeh pagalpan hai! Shravan month is on and when Mahadev showers his blessings, this happens. It has never happened before for anyone – actor or politician – in this country. Pagalpan hai! People speak anything to become popular and my maun vrat became even more popular.”

For Kishan, perhaps the most surprising part is that none of this was planned. “The best part is that this is happening organically. Even the BJP handle, Delhi Police and Maharashtra Government have made memes. I am personally following it all and dropping a ‘like’ as well,” he says.

The 57-year-old credits Gen Z for it all: “No one has discovered me before. Now, they want to see me more and know me more. Gen Z has accepted me as their own. I really want to thank them and salute their creativity.”

Kishan believes the connection goes beyond the memes and viral clips. “Out of love, they call me Lord Ravi, God Ravi, today’s Osho and whatnot! They love real people; they connect with my imperfections, which makes them feel I am one amongst them. Everyone makes mistakes, so do I and I accept it as well. Main dil se bolta hoon aur meri sacchai logon ko pasand aa rahi hai,” he ends.

The Malma Legal Hai actor says he is not affected by the frenzy. “My 85-year-old mother, family members and myself are just speechless. Their prayers have increased and my faith in Mahadev gives me the inner strength to remain in peace. Somewhere I feel Instagram has become a very powerful medium. People are very lonely in personal lives and when on social media something connects with them or entertains them, they connect with it and accept them as family,” he says on a signing off note. He will be next seen in Mirzapur The Film that hits screens in September.