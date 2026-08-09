Jaipur, Addressing the lack of access to newspapers in rural areas, a government school in Rajasthan's Tonk has started publishing its own newspaper, giving students a platform to develop creativity, journalism skills and leadership abilities. Govt school students turn journalists to counter lack of newspapers in Rajasthan village

In an innovative approach to education, PM Shri Government Senior Secondary School, Raholi, publishes 'Raholi Shiksha Samachar' in Hindi and 'Raholi Education Times' in English, both in print and online, with students from Classes 10 to 12 handling almost every aspect from its production to publication.

Speaking to PTI, School Principal Dr Yogendra Singh Naruka said, covering academic, cultural, sports, social, environmental and innovation-related activities held at the school, students undertake news gathering, photography, videography, interviews, news writing, editing, graphic designing and page layout themselves.

While some students work as photographers, others take on roles such as reporters, news writers, graphic designers and editorial assistants.

Teachers act as guides and mentors throughout the process.

An editorial board has been constituted to oversee the newspaper's operations. It includes Principal Dr Yogendra Singh Naruka, teacher Pooja Patidar and selected students. The board familiarises students with the nuances of journalism and ensures the quality of the content.

Naruka, who has studied journalism, told PTI that after taking charge at the school in Raholi, a rural and relatively remote area, he noticed that very few students received newspapers at home.

He also observed that many innovative activities and achievements of the school did not receive adequate coverage in major newspapers.

"Whenever news about any achievement of the school, along with a photograph, was published, students would read it repeatedly, show it to their classmates and become extremely excited. This experience led to the idea of publishing a newspaper of our own," he said.

Naruka said the school first published a book based on its three-year development plan in the 2022 academic session. Following the success of that effort, the first issue of 'Raholi Shiksha Samachar' was published in 2023 using his own funds.

"After that, our teacher colleagues extended their support for the regular publication of the newspaper, and the initiative gradually developed into a strong educational innovation," he said.

The print edition is published monthly, quarterly or on special occasions, depending on the availability of funds and time, Naruka said.

He said the initiative does not receive any separate financial assistance from the government.

"The financial support required for the publication and distribution of the newspaper is voluntarily provided by the school's teachers. With the participation of our teacher colleagues, the innovation has continued to grow, and the newspaper reaches students free of cost," Naruka said.

Copies of the newspaper are distributed among students so that they can read about their achievements and school activities and draw inspiration from them.

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