Main Vapas Aaunga singer Vippin Aneja: Original music finding an audience is gratifying

Singer Vippin Aneja’s soulful track, Tere Paas Main, from the film Main Vapas Aaunga, has been ruling the music charts for quite some time now. For Aneja, the success of the track holds a special significance. "In this day and age, for an original number to stay on the charts is truly inspiring and gratifying for all of us involved," he says. Singer Vippin Aneja with composer AR Rahamna (instagram)

What brings the playback singer the most joy, however, is the overwhelming response the song has garnered on social media. "In today’s world, your voice shouldn't just be liked by one specific set of people; it should reach the maximum number of listeners, and social media is the most effective way to achieve that," Aneja explains. “It was a pleasant surprise to see reels and memes using the song as a background score. It’s a complete turnaround for us.”

Aneja also recalls how a serendipitous reconnection with composer AR Rahman led to this project. "It was after more than 20 years that we reconnected, which brought back so many memories of when I first met him at a Delhi event," he shares. “He spotted me, invited me over, and I eventually joined his concert tours and live shows. There was a long break, but when we reconnected for Dasavathaaram, I remember telling him, 'Rahman bhai, kuch Hindi mein bhi ho jaye!' and the rest is history.”

Working with the "dream team" of Imtiaz Ali, Irshad Kamil, and AR Rahman felt like a turning point for the singer. "It was nothing short of a divine intervention, especially after facing many letdowns," he adds.