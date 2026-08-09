SC to hear plea seeking time-bound NDPS probes, confiscation of traffickers' properties on Monday

"Keeping in view the menace of drug mafia network operating in India, the court may be pleased to issue a writ, order or direction to, a) direct the Centre and state governments to prescribe a mandatory timeline for submission of FSL reports in all NDPS cases; b) direct the Centre and states to formulate a SOP for search, seizure and sampling in small and intermediate quantity cases," read the plea filed through advocate Ashwani Kumar Dubey.

The PIL, filed by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, has sought directions to the Centre and states to prescribe mandatory timelines for submission of forensic reports in cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and frame standard operating procedures for search, seizure and sampling of narcotic substances.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana is likely to hear the matter.

New Delhi, The Supreme Court is slated to hear on Monday a plea seeking a slew of directions to strengthen the fight against drug trafficking, including time-bound investigation and trial of narcotics cases, confiscation of properties of traffickers and creation of a uniform investigation protocol across the country.

The petition also sought constitution of special courts for speedy trial of NDPS cases and implementation of mandatory digital recording and videography of search, seizure and sampling proceedings.

Claiming that drug abuse and trafficking had assumed alarming proportions, the plea said there was a 53 per cent rise in drug cases in 2025 and 1,240 tonnes of narcotic substances were seized during the year, indicating the growing scale of the problem.

It referred to incidents from Punjab and other states to argue that drug addiction was destroying families and affecting public health and law and order.

The plea said the existing framework lacked uniform investigation standards, time-bound forensic examination and effective coordination among enforcement agencies, leading to delays in prosecution and avoidable acquittals.

Seeking stricter action against organised drug syndicates, the petition urged the court to direct authorities to carry out time-bound assessment and confiscation of properties of traffickers, financiers and their family members under the NDPS Act, Prevention of Money Laundering Act, Benami Property Act and Black Money Act.

"Direct the Centre to constitute an Expert Committee for identification and timely scheduling of New Psychoactive Substances and constitute Special Courts under Sections 36 and 36A, and frame SOP for time-bound investigation and speedy trial," it said.

The plea further sought directions for the creation of an expert committee to identify and regulate new psychoactive substances, establishment of rehabilitation and wellness centres for addicts and formulation of a graded sentencing policy that distinguishes traffickers and financiers from addicts and personal-use offenders.

The petitioner has also sought a direction to the Law Commission to prepare a comprehensive report on the issue and a declaration that sentences in NDPS cases should run consecutively.

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