Andhra CM calls for mass movement to make every citizen partner in nation building

He directed officials to ensure that the national flag is hoisted at every home from August 13 to 15 and that the feeling of "My Nation, Nation First" reaches every household.

"The Partners in Nation Building programme should involve every citizen in nation building and create awareness about the responsibility of contributing to the country's development. People should be encouraged to set goals and contribute towards achieving the 2047 vision," Naidu said in a press release issued on Saturday.

Reviewing the design of the programme, the Chief Minister said the initiative would be launched from August 15 as the country completes 79 years of Independence and enters its 80th year.

Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to design the Partners in Nation Building programme as a mass movement, with active public participation in achieving the goals of Viksit Bharat and Swarna Andhra by 2047.

Naidu said programmes should be designed to encourage youth and students to play a key role in building the future of Andhra Pradesh and the country.

He suggested creating platforms for leadership to emerge in various fields from the village level.

The chief minister also called for reviving the spirit of voluntary service that once existed in villages and said the Partners in Nation Building programme should provide a platform for such activities.

He stressed that the ideas, energy and capabilities of youth should be channelled towards nation building. People, he said, should not remain merely beneficiaries of government welfare schemes but should become stakeholders in shaping the future of the state.

Naidu directed officials to prepare programmes with public participation and said progress achieved towards the 2047 goals should be reviewed and reports submitted every August 15.

He said the initiative should create awareness among people about their role in nation building and ultimately develop into a mass movement involving citizens across the state.

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