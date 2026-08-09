JNU cancels booking for event on jailed activist Umar Khalid's book, organisers say university admin lying

A book discussion on ‘Fractured Communities: Adivasi Histories and the Politics of Power’, authored by jailed activist Umar Khalid, scheduled for Monday, August 10, in an auditorium at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in New Delhi, has been moved out of its originally designated venue, after a row erupted over the permission granted and withdrawn. Umar Khalid, whose book is based on his JNU PhD thesis, has spent six years in jail while the trial is yet to begin. (Photos: Juggernaut/Amazon, PTI File) The book happens to be Khalid's PhD thesis when was a scholar at JNU. “The event was supposed to take place in the auditorium of the School of Social Sciences, but the venue has now been cancelled,” the JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) general secretary said, adding that the alternate venue would be announced separately. JNU on why permission cancelled While the union asserted that no particular reason was given for cancelling the original venue, the JNU official handle on X later cited “non-disclosure of the full facts about the program” as the reason. The university admin shared the permission letter in which the student applicant mentioned the event as “Public Talk for Adivasi Diwas (Book Discussion)”. The X post by JNU tagged Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan, PM Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah's official and personal handles; finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, external affairs minister S Jaishankar, and education minister Pralhad Joshi and his ministry.

What organisers said However, Professor Avinash Kumar, who had submitted the requisition for booking the venue, said, “The stated reason for the cancellation of the booking of the SSS auditorium is false. The Dean, School of Social Sciences, was fully informed that the event was going to discuss Umar Khalid's book ‘Fractured Communities’.” “The JNUSU before reaching out to me had already met and spoken to the Dean and the requisition form was filled as per his advice. So there is no question of lack of full disclosure. And if the full disclosure was not made, then why was permission for the auditorium booking approved and granted in the first place?” asked Avinash Kumar, who is an assistant professor of Political Studies at the Centre for Informal Sector and Labour Studies (CISLS) under the School of Social Sciences (SSS), JNU. ‘Real reason’ He added, “As regards the real reason for cancellation, the administration should come out clean. Why cannot they permit a discussion on this book in the SSS Auditorium? Isn't this book based on the PhD thesis submitted by Dr Khalid at CHS/SSS/JNU and subsequently was he not granted a PhD degree by JNU for that thesis?” He noted that the book has been published by “a leading publisher” (Juggernaut) and “there is no reason why a book discussion cannot be held”. “Instead of making false claims and hollow statements about democracy, the administration should declare under which rule of the University they have unilaterally cancelled without any consultation at any level the venue for the event,” he asked. What event was about The event was to feature a discussion on Khalid's book that examines Adivasi histories and the politics of power, and was organised by the JNUSU on the occasion of the International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples (or Vishva Adivasi Diwas). It was scheduled to take place at the School of Social Sciences-I (SSS-I) auditorium at 3 pm on Monday. According to the event poster, speakers at the discussion include Professors Prabhu Mahapatra and Uma Chakravarti, writer and journalist Shuddhabrata Sengupta, social activist Harsh Mander and scholar Banojyotsna Lahiri, who also happens to be Khalid's partner.