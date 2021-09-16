ED raids office, home of activist Harsh Mander in money laundering probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday conducted raids at the residence, office and non-government organisations (NGOs) run by retired Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer and activist Harsh Mander in Delhi after registering a money laundering case.

People familiar with the development said a probe against Mander under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) has been taken up on the basis of a Delhi Police First Information Report (FIR) registered in February this year following an inspection by National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR).

The NCPCR informed the Delhi high court in July that it has recommended action against two children’s homes linked to the activist after finding irregularities.

Two children homes -- Umeed Aman Ghar, a home for boys, and Khushi Rainbow Home, a residence for girls, based in south Delhi, are said to be run by Centre for Equity Studies (CES), where Mander is a director.

ED officials were continuing the searches and are learnt to have seized documents related to the homes.

Mander wasn’t present at his home as he left for Berlin this morning for a fellowship.