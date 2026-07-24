Panchang Today, July 24, 2026: Shukla Dashami under Anuradha Nakshatra
Panchang Today: Check the tithi, nakshatra, yoga, and planetary transits for July 24, 2026, along with today’s auspicious and inauspicious timings.
For July 24, 2026, traditional Panchang guidance suggests a day that favours steady progress through organised effort, thoughtful communication and disciplined action. With Friday's energy supporting practical matters, the best results are likely to come from keeping priorities clear, avoiding unnecessary haste and making the most of favourable periods for important tasks.
|Key Timings Today
|Sunrise
|5:38 a.m.
|Sunset
|7:17 p.m.
|Rahu Kaal
|10:45 am to 12:27 pm
|Highlighted favourable window
|Vijaya Muhurta: 2:44 pm to 3:38 pm
How to use it: Prefer this period for important tasks that require focus and steady follow-through. Avoid starting anything new during Rahu Kaal. While the main caution period is best avoided, the rest of the day supports organised effort and careful planning.
What Today's Panchang Means
In traditional Panchang interpretation, Shukravar (Friday) is associated with comfort, harmony and relationships. Today, however, its gentle Venusian influence is shaped by Shukla Dashami, Anuradha Nakshatra and the Moon in Scorpio, creating a day that favours commitment, discipline and meaningful progress over appearances.
Shukla Dashami supports work that builds on existing efforts, making it a favourable time for practical improvements, ongoing projects and well-considered decisions. Anuradha Nakshatra encourages cooperation, loyalty and clear communication, helping teams and partnerships work more effectively when expectations are openly discussed.
With the Moon in Scorpio, emotions may feel deeper and concentration stronger, making it easier to focus on what truly matters. The day's energy is better suited to thoughtful action than impulsive reactions. Overall, it supports careful planning, steady effort and practical decision-making.
How to Use the Day
Work and important decisions
The day favours determined, practical work rather than bold new beginnings or emotionally driven choices. Shukla Dashami supports completing pending work, reviewing documents, managing finances and following through on existing plans.
Anuradha encourages teamwork, making it a good time to coordinate with colleagues, clarify responsibilities and keep communication precise. With the Moon in Scorpio, avoid unnecessary conflicts or reactive decisions. If an important discussion is unavoidable, prepare well, focus on the facts and remain open to different viewpoints. Strategy, research and work that requires patience are likely to be especially rewarding.
Relationships and communication
While Friday usually highlights warmth and connection, today's energy favours expressing care through reliability and consistency rather than grand gestures. Anuradha supports honest communication, teamwork and lasting relationships, making it a good day to keep commitments and listen with attention.
The Moon in Scorpio may bring stronger emotions beneath the surface, so address misunderstandings calmly instead of letting them grow. Whether with family, friends or a partner, honest and measured conversations are likely to be more productive than emotional reactions. Choose patience, clarity and privacy when discussing sensitive matters.
Reflection and spiritual routine
Today is well suited for reflecting on your priorities, commitments and emotional responses. Shukla Dashami encourages steady inner growth, while Anuradha supports discipline, sincerity and meaningful connections.
Journalling, meditation, reading or spending a few quiet moments in reflection can help bring clarity. As the Moon in Scorpio turns attention inward, use the time to identify what needs your focus, what remains unfinished and what you are ready to let go of. A calm, practical approach is likely to bring the greatest insight.
|Panchang Facts at a Glance
|Date and Vaar
|July 24, 2026, Friday (Shukravar)
|Lunar Month
|Amanta: Ashadha; Purnimanta: Ashadha
|Tithi (lunar day)
|Shukla Dashami until 9:12 am; then Shukla Ekadashi
|Nakshatra (lunar constellation)
|Anuradha until 4:35 am, Saturday; then Jyeshtha
|Yog (Sun-Moon combination)
|Shukla until 8:10 pm; then Brahma until 9:07 pm, Saturday
|Karan (half-tithi division)
|Gara until 9:12 am; then Vanija until 10:22 pm; then Vishti until 11:34 am, Saturday
|Moon sign (zodiac position)
|Scorpio
|Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat)
|Period
|Start
|End
|Brahma Muhurta
|4:15 am
|4:56 am
|Pratah Sandhya
|4:35 am
|5:38 am
|Abhijit Muhurta
|12:00 pm
|12:54 pm
|Amrit Kalam
|4:57 pm
|6:44 pm
|Vijaya Muhurta
|2:44 pm
|3:38 pm
|Godhuli Muhurta
|7:17 pm
|7:37 pm
|Sayahana Sandhya
|7:17 pm
|8:19 pm
|Nishita Muhurta
|12:07 am, Saturday
|12:48 am, Saturday
|Sarvartha Siddhi Yog
|5:38 am
|4:35 am, Saturday
|Siddha Yog
|9:13 am
|5:38 am, Saturday
|Ravi Yog
|5:38 am
|4:35 am, Saturday
Those who follow Panchang timings may find these periods especially supportive:
Abhijit Muhurta: 12:00 pm to 12:54 pm
A favourable time for important meetings, approval requests or practical decisions that require calm judgment and clear thinking.
Vijaya Muhurta: 2:44 pm to 3:38 pm
Well suited for determined tasks, completing pending work, sending important proposals or making steady progress on challenging assignments.
|Inauspicious and Caution Timings
|Period
|Start
|End
|Rahu Kaal
|10:45 am
|12:27 pm
|Gulika Kaal
|7:20 am
|9:02 am
|Yamaganda
|3:52 pm
|5:34 pm
|Dur Muhurtam
|8:21 am
|9:16 am
|Dur Muhurtam
|12:54 pm
|1:49 pm
|Varjyam
|6:11 am
|7:58 am
|Vidaal Yog
|5:38 am
|4:35 am, Saturday
Traditional Panchang recommends using these periods for routine work rather than major beginnings:
Rahu Kaal: 10:45 am to 12:27 pm
If possible, avoid starting new projects or making major commitments during this period. Instead, use the time for reviewing documents, responding to messages, organising tasks or completing routine work.
Yamaganda: 3:52 pm to 5:34 pm
This period is better suited for planning, research, preparation and follow-up work than important discussions or fresh initiatives.
Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset
|Sunrise
|5:38 am
|Sunset
|7:17 pm
|Moonrise
|3:20 pm
|Moonset
|1:33 am, Saturday
Rahu Kaal Timings Across India
|City
|Rahu Kaal
|Mumbai
|11:07 am to 12:45 pm
|Delhi (NCR)
|10:45 am to 12:27 pm
|Bengaluru
|10:50 am to 12:26 pm
|Hyderabad
|10:45 am to 12:22 pm
|Chennai
|10:39 am to 12:15 pm
|Ahmedabad
|11:06 am to 12:45 pm
|Pune
|11:02 am to 12:40 pm
|Kolkata
|10:03 am to 11:43 am
|Jaipur
|10:51 am to 12:33 pm
|Kochi
|10:57 am to 12:31 pm
|Lucknow
|10:31 am to 12:12 pm
|Indore
|10:53 am to 12:33 pm
|Guwahati
|9:48 am to 11:29 am
|Chandigarh
|10:45 am to 12:28 pm
|Surat
|11:06 am to 12:45 pm
|Visakhapatnam
|10:25 am to 12:03 pm
|Nagpur
|10:41 am to 12:20 pm
|Coimbatore
|10:53 am to 12:28 pm
|Varanasi
|10:23 am to 12:04 pm
|Bhubaneswar
|10:14 am to 11:53 am
Overall
Traditional Panchang guidance suggests a day that favours steady progress through patience, discipline and clear priorities. Honest communication, practical judgment and well-timed action are likely to bring better results than haste or impulse. Focus on what matters most, stay consistent in your efforts and let preparation guide your decisions.
This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings may vary depending on location.
Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan
(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDr Achary Kalki Krishnan
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More