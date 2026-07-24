What's riding on SpaceX Starship test-flight: Nasa's Artemis, direct-to-mobile Starlink and a $15 billion bet

SpaceX is set to attempt the 13th test flight of its Starship rocket on Friday from its Starbase facility in south Texas, with the launch window opening at 5.45pm local time (04.15am IST Saturday) — after two setbacks in a week that pushed back what should have been a milestone for the company. FILE PHOTO: Starship 40 rolls out of the SpaceX production facility toward the launch pad as preparations continue for the 13th test flight of the Starship spacecraft and the Super Heavy v3 booster in Starbase, Texas, U.S., July 15, 2026. REUTERS/Steve Nesius/File Photo (REUTERS)

Thursday’s attempt was scrubbed and moved by a day because of unfavourable weather. That in turn followed a last-second abort on July 16, when the automatic launch system halted the countdown seconds before liftoff after some of the 33 Raptor engines on the Super Heavy booster failed to fire. On-screen data from the SpaceX webcast showed four engines had not ignited. Two engines were to be swapped out, with SpaceX chief executive Elon Musk writing on X that the replacements were being made “to be confident of a good flight”.

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World's biggest rocket and its $15-billion price tag Standing 124 metres (407 feet) tall, and powered by 33 first-stage engines, Starship is the largest and most powerful launch vehicle ever built. It is almost twice the height of SpaceX’s workhorse Falcon 9 and, at 100 tonnes of designed payload to orbit, has more than four times the Falcon 9’s lift capacity, Bloomberg reported.

The stack is made up of a Super Heavy booster fitted with 33 Raptor engines and a second-stage spacecraft carrying six more Raptors. Each Raptor produces roughly three times the thrust of a Merlin, the engine that powers the Falcon 9. What sets Starship apart from every other heavy-lift rocket, however, is that it has been designed to be fully reusable — with both the booster and the upper-stage spacecraft intended to return to Earth intact after every flight.

No other rocket maker has achieved that; SpaceX too is still testing it out.

SpaceX has spent more than $15 billion developing Starship, disclosures made ahead of its June initial public offering show. Capital expenditure on the company's space unit — largely the Starship programme — rose nearly 90% last year to $3.8 billion, and jumped a further 40% in the first quarter of 2026 to $1.05 billion, according to figures cited by Bloomberg.

SpaceX’s IPO, in June, raised a record $86 billion.