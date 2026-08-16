India denied opening World Cup win as China hit back twice in thrilling 2-2 draw in Amstelveen

China carried that momentum into the second quarter and enjoyed spells of territorial control, forcing India to defend deep. The Indian backline held firm before the attack produced another decisive moment. Nikki Pradhan made an important interception that allowed India to transition quickly. Deepika drove forward down the right and helped force a penalty corner before taking responsibility herself from the set-piece. She converted in the 25th minute to restore India’s advantage.

India made an energetic start and were rewarded in the eighth minute. Navneet received the ball inside the circle, turned sharply under pressure and managed to get her shot away. The effort went in off the post to give Salima Tete’s side an early advantage. China, however, gradually settled into the contest and began testing India’s defensive organisation. Their pressure eventually paid off in the final minute of the opening quarter, when Zhang Ying converted a penalty stroke to make it 1-1.

India began their Women’s Hockey World Cup campaign with a 2-2 draw against China in Amstelveen on Sunday, producing an encouraging attacking display but twice surrendering the lead in a closely fought Pool D encounter. Navneet Kaur and Deepika were on target for India, which led 1-0 and then 2-1 before China responded with goals from Zhang Ying and Ma Ning. The result gave both Asian heavyweights a point from their opening match and left plenty still to play for in a pool that also features England and South Africa.

It meant India headed into half-time 2-1 ahead, having shown considerable efficiency despite China enjoying periods of pressure. The pattern changed again after the interval as China increased the intensity of their attacks. India found themselves pushed deeper during the third quarter, with their opponents repeatedly looking for openings around the circle.

The pressure finally told in the 39th minute. China won a penalty corner, and Ma Ning converted to bring the scores level for the second time. At 2-2, the match remained delicately poised heading into the final quarter.

India responded positively rather than simply protecting the point. They began carrying a greater attacking threat again and created opportunities to snatch a late winner. Navneet was heavily involved in one of their best moves, breaking forward before sending the ball across the face of the goal towards Lalremsiami at the far post, but China survived. Lalremsiami was involved again during another dangerous sequence inside the circle, only for the Chinese defence to clear before India could apply the finishing touch.

Also Read: IND vs CHN Highlights, FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026: India held by China after leading twice in World Cup opener

Neither team could find a decisive fifth goal during the closing minutes, ensuring the points were shared. For India, the draw offered both encouragement and frustration. They twice found ways through a Chinese side that defeated them 4-1 in the 2025 Asia Cup final and showed enough attacking quality to suggest they can compete with the strongest sides in the pool. At the same time, surrendering two separate leads will leave India feeling that an even better result was within reach.

Salima Tete’s side will now turn their attention to South Africa, knowing victory in their next Pool D fixture could put them in a strong position in the race to reach the second phase of the tournament.