UK air base probe deepens: Reports suggest no explosives found at RAF, US claims foreign state involved

The investigation into a suspected terror plot near a British airbase used by US forces to strike Iran was mired in confusion after reports suggested that no explosives were found in vehicles seized at the site of the incident. Armed guards continued to maintain a cordon around a nearby village, and police patrolled around the airfield. (REUTERS)

The UK police had declared a major incident at the RAF Fairford base in western England after five men were arrested there on Sunday last week, Reuters news agency reported. Three white vans were discovered near the base. However, the five men, all London-based Britons in their mid-20s, were released on bail on Monday.

Following the incident, United States alleged the hand of a “foreign actor” in the incident, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio claiming “what could have happened in the UK over the weekend is a very serious situation”, Fox News reported.

Reports say no explosives found, UK police says probing ‘every possible angle’ The Times newspaper and a few other UK media have reported that police found no traces of explosives at the site and in vehicles seized there, easing fears of an attack being foiled. A source familiar to the situation told Reuters that the three large white vans the arrested men were travelling in had not contained viable explosives.

However, this left behind a trail of questions, even as armed guards continued to maintain a cordon around a nearby village, and police patrolled around the airfield, AFP reported.

The cops said officers had conducted an “extensive” examination of the vehicles with the help of "military assets" and forensic experts, but did not disclose any findings.

The head of UK Counter Terrorism Policing, assistant commissioner Laurence Taylor, announced the release of the five detained persons, but said the men “absolutely remain under investigation.” Armed officers had arrested the five on suspicion of explosives offences, and later, “suspicion of preparing a terrorist act” under anti-terror laws.

Taylor said his officers were keeping an “open mind” and investigation from “every possible angle” in the security scare, including the role of “proxies” working knowingly or unknowingly for a foreign state, AFP reported.

What do we know about the incident? Police were called at the airbase, located 90 miles (145 km) west of London, on Sunday morning by a local farmer who said she had seen three large white vans parked near the base and a group of “hooded and masked men”unning into a field nearby, according to Reuters.

Armed officers from the Gloucestershire Police responded to the call and arrested five men in the Whelford area, nearly a mile from the base. Some media also reported that the men could even be fuel thieves. Aerial footage of the vans flagged by the farmer showed they appeared to contain barrels, with at least one marked with a fake logo and phone number, giving false impression of it being owned by a legitimate diesel delivery firm, according to AFP.

However, the firm, in a statement on its website, said “neither the vehicle nor any of the individuals involved has any connection whatsoever with Fuel2U”, while adding that it was cooperating with the police in the investigation into the incident.

Why is the US concerned? US President Donald Trump on Monday said he was “surprised” that the British police had released the five persons arrested initially, adding, “I wouldn't have done that.” Rubio too called the situation “serious” and claimed the hand of a foreign actor, without elaborating further on the matter.

Trump had, on Sunday, said the UK and US were probing the suspects “for a long time”, claiming that the alleged accused were “looking to do big damage to our fort.” The US is involved in the incident owing to the airbase being used in its defensive operations.

Britain had given Washington permission to use Fairford for “specific defensive operations into Iran” to destroy Tehran's missiles at source. Since then, US bombers and planes were seen taking off and landing from the base, AFP reported.

Trump had also alleged on Monday that the incident “might be” connected to Iran, a claim refuted by the latter. Iran's embassy in London said it “categorically rejects and strongly condemns” speculations of Tehran's involvement in the incident.

(With inputs from AFP and Reuters)