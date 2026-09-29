Asian Games 2026 Day 11 LIVE: India look to boxing, athletics in bid to climb medal tally

Check India's schedule at Asian Games September 29

4:54 a.m. onwards: Surfing - Kishore Kumar Anbarasu in men's shortboard quarterfinal.

5:30 a.m. onwards: Archery - Dhiraj Bommadevara, Neeraj Chauhan, Kirti and Kukum Mohod in women's recurve round of 32 and 16 matches.

6:24 a.m. onwards: Kurash - Vipin Kumar in men's 66kg round 16, quarterfinal, semifinal and medal bouts.

6:30 a.m. onwards: Track Cycling - Celestina, Sarita Kumari, Keerthi Rangaswamy Chikka and Triyasha Paul in women's team sprint qualification, heats and medal races.

6:38 a.m. onwards: Track Cycling - Rojit Singh, David Beckham, Ronaldo Singh and Jemsh Singh in men's team sprint qualification, heats and medal races.

6:30 a.m.: Shooting - Neeru, Manisha Keer, and Aashima Ahlawat in women's trap individual qualification and team final Day 3.

6:30 a.m.: Shooting - Shapath Bharadwaj, Kynan Chenai and Ahvar Rizvi in men's trap individual qualification and team final after Day 3.

6:30 a.m.: Squash - India vs Iran in women's group game.

7:00 a.m. onwards: Canoe Slalom- Hitesh Kewat and Pradhyumna Singh Rathod in men's kayak single heats; Pallavi Jagtap and Rina Sen in women's canoe single heats. Shikha Chouhan in women's kayak single heats.

7:12 a.m. onwards: Track Cycling - Harshita Jakhar, Pooja Danole, Meenakshi and Swosti Singh in women's team pursuit.

10:00 a.m.: Sailing - Vishnu Saravanan in men's dinghy qualification series race 3.

10:00 a.m.: Tennis - Dhakshineswar Suresh vs Gunawan Trismuwantara in men's singles second round.

10:15 a.m.: Boxing - Parveen vs Li Shu of China in women's 65kg semifinal.

10:30 a.m.: Shooting - Neeru, Manisha Keer, and Aashima Ahlawat in women's trap individual final (if they qualify).

11:00 a.m.: Boxing - Ankush Panghal vs Fazilddin Erkinboev of Uzbekistan in men's 80kg semifinal.

11:30 a.m.: Boxing - Narender vs Aibek Oralbay of Kazakhstan in men's 90+kg semifinal.

12:00 p.m.: Shooting - Shapath Bharadwaj, Kynan Chenai and Ahvar Rizvi in men's trap individual final (if they qualify).

Not before 12:30 p.m.: Tennis - Sumit Nagal vs Hong Seongchan of South Korea in men's singles second round.

Not before 12:30 p.m.: Tennis - Yuki Bhambri-Dhakshineswar Suresh vs Denis Yevseyev-Beibit Zhukayev of Kazakhstan in men's doubles second round match.

12:30 p.m.: Volleyball - India vs Qatar in men's Pool C group.

2:50 p.m.: Athletics - Dev Kumar Meena and Kuldeep Kumar in men's pole vault final (medal event).

Not before 3:30 p.m.: Tennis - Ankita Raina-N Sriram Balaji vs Eudice Chong-Kairan Thompson of Hong Kong in mixed doubles first round.

Not before 12:30 p.m.: Tennis - Anirudh Chandrasekar-N Sriram Balaji vs Abhishek Bastola-Pradip Khadka of Nepal in men's doubles second round.

3:35 p.m.: Athletics - Pooja and Supriya Basavaraju in women's high jump final (medal event).

4:05 p.m.: Athletics - Anushka Yadav and Tanya Chaudhary in women's hammer throw final (medal event).

4:20 p.m.: Athletics - Pooja in women's 800m final (medal event).

4:35 p.m.: Athletics - Mohammed Afsal in men's 800m final (medal event).

4:45 p.m.: Athletics - Gulveer Singh and Avinash Sable in men's 5000m final (medal event).

5:18 p.m.: Athletics - India in 4 x 100m mixed relay final (medal event).

5:35 p.m.: Athletics - India in women's 4x400m relay final (medal event).

5:47 p.m.: Athletics - India in men's 4x400m relay final (medal event).