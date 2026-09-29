God of War Laufey preorder details: Editions, bonuses, price and release date explained for PS5 players
The upcoming title is being presented as a full mainline God of War installment rather than a spinoff, with Faye, played by Laufey.
Preorders for God of War: Laufey are set to begin on September 29 at 10 am ET, with Sony revealing what players will receive with each available edition. The PS5-exclusive game is scheduled to launch on February 16, 2027.
The upcoming title is being presented as a full mainline God of War installment rather than a spinoff, with Faye, played by Laufey, taking the spotlight as Kratos' wife from the recent games.
Sony has confirmed two editions for the release. The Standard Edition will be offered in both physical and digital formats, while the Digital Deluxe Edition will only be available digitally and will include additional Dark Alchemy-themed items.
Preorder bonuses for God of War Laufey
Players who place a preorder will receive bonus content regardless of which edition they choose. The preorder rewards include the Last Wish Armor Set, the Phranque Golden Leaves Appearance and an in-game resource pack.
The Phranque Golden Leaves item is a cosmetic appearance for Phranque, the talkative companion cube featured in the game.
While both editions come with the preorder rewards, the Digital Deluxe Edition includes additional content on top of those bonuses.
What comes with Digital Deluxe Edition?
The Digital Deluxe package includes a collection of Dark Alchemy-themed cosmetics and other digital extras. The additional content consists of:
- Dark Alchemy armor set
- Dark Alchemy blade
- Dark Alchemy bow scale
- Dark Alchemy catalyst
- In-game resource pack
- Digital mini-artbook
- Digital soundtrack
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Sony has not officially revealed the game's pricing yet. The company is expected to provide those details when preorders open.
Faye's combat and bow abilities
Sony has revealed additional details about how Faye will fight in God of War: Laufey. Along with sword-based close-range combat, she will wield the Serpent Bow, which features two separate firing styles.
Players can switch between aimed shots for greater accuracy and hip-fire for quicker attacks at shorter distances. The bow can also be enhanced with magical scales collected through exploration and quests.
Faye will have access to multiple arrow types as well, including explosive, fire and piercing variants. Each type is designed to work differently depending on the enemies she faces.
How to preorder God of War Laufey
Once preorders go live, players can purchase the game through the PlayStation Store using a PS5 or a web browser. The process involves a few simple steps:
- Open the PlayStation Store on PS5 or through a web browser.
- Search for God of War: Laufey.
- Select either the Standard Edition or Digital Deluxe Edition.
- Choose the preorder option and complete the checkout process.
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The preorder bonus content is available with either edition, while the choice of edition determines which additional items are included.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More