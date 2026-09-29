Leo Horoscope Today, September 29, 2026: Something may be opening up if you are willing to look beyond the obvious

Today brings movement, curiosity and a mild sense that life may be opening a useful window for you. The Moon remains in Aries in your ninth house, encouraging bigger thinking, hopeful planning, learning, travel ideas and guidance. Early hours may bring quick inspiration or a useful message, while later in the day you may want to turn that hope into a workable plan. This is a good time to speak to mentors, sort documents, plan a trip or simply change your routine to refresh your mind.
Saturn in Pisces, your eighth house, continues to bring attention to emotional heaviness, shared responsibilities and paperwork around obligations, which may require patience. Rahu in Aquarius, your seventh house, and Ketu in Leo, your first house, may make partnerships feel unpredictable at times, while your own responses could swing between detachment and intensity. Greater self-awareness can help you keep the day balanced.
Leo Love Horoscope Today
Relationship matters may need tact even if the rest of the day feels encouraging. If you are committed, differences in priorities could surface around time, travel, family obligations or communication styles. This does not have to become serious, but it may require maturity. Avoid speaking from pride or testing your partner’s patience to prove a point. Mercury supports clearer conversations, so ask what you need to know instead of guessing.
If you are single, attraction may come through someone well-spoken, educated or connected to work or travel, but mixed signals are possible if you move too quickly. If children are on your mind, encouraging news or better cooperation may lift your mood. Keep conversations steady and respectful, especially when family opinions surround your relationship.
Leo Career Horoscope Today
This is a supportive day for study, planning and work that depends on perspective rather than speed. If you are preparing for exams, interviews, presentations or applications, give extra time to revision, editing and checking instructions. A teacher, adviser or senior may offer guidance that helps you avoid repeating a mistake. Those in business may benefit from reaching beyond their usual circle, though each opportunity still needs clear terms.
Students may feel mentally restless, but that same restlessness can turn into curiosity when directed well. Reading, note-making and discussion-based learning are favoured. If travel-related work is delayed, use the extra time to improve documents, schedules or background research. Keep your statements precise in professional settings and avoid overcommitting simply because enthusiasm is high.
Leo Money Horoscope Today
You may feel hopeful about earnings, with encouraging signs through clients, payments, family support or progress on a pending matter. Even so, treat good expectations as motivation rather than a guarantee. Budgeting remains important, especially if travel, education or family responsibilities are adding up. Avoid lending money impulsively just to keep peace with someone.
Shared financial matters or paperwork linked to support should be read carefully. If you are buying something useful for study, communication or transport, compare value before spending. A practical decision today can save irritation later and keep the week smoother.
Leo Health Horoscope Today
Your health may remain broadly steady, but your mind could be more restless than your body. Too many unfinished messages and excessive overthinking may create unnecessary fatigue. Give yourself one pause during the day with no phone, debate or rushing. Light walking, breathing space and regular meals can help more than pushing through.
If sleep has been uneven, reduce stimulation in the late evening. Inner calm may not arrive on its own today, so build it through simple routines and deliberate choices.
Tip for the Day:
Stay hopeful, but let patience guide every important conversation.
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India.
Experience and Areas of Work
More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines
Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc
Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses
Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation
Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations
Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods
Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology
Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe.
Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success
Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes
Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles
Serving clients in more than 100 countries
Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who
Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc.
Academic and Professional Qualifications
Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include:
B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions
Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad
Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching
Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar
UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra
PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
Research and Academic Contribution
Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like:
Gita and Mental Health
Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions
Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles
Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles
Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts
Core Areas of Expertise
Vedic and predictive astrology
Residential Vastu
Commercial and corporate Vastu
Industrial and factory Vastu
Institutional and office Vastu
Non-demolition Vastu correction
Astro Vastu
Numerology and name correction
Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design
Brand naming and corporate identity
Birth-time rectification
Muhurta and business decision consultation
Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures
Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation
Reiki and Pranic Healing
Graphology and Numero-Graphology
More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More