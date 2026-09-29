What happened to Milania Giudice? Friend Victoria Zardoya's death in focus as mom Teresa speaks after ‘fentanyl’ found

Milania Guidice, the daughter of "Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice, was arrested in an airport incident at Tampa International Airport where she was arguing with her elder sister, Gia. Milania Giudice. (milania giudice/ Instagram)

The emotionally charged incident at the Florida airport which also involved the police, was recorded and went viral.

Now, Teresa Giudice has stated that the incident involved 20-year-old Milania and 25-year-old Gia. Milania was arrested after the incident and charged with one count of simple assault. Police also revealed that fentanyl was found in her system, TMZ reported.

Explaining what happened with Milania, Teresa Giudice, explained the emotional upheavals the 20-year-old was going through since the deaths of her two best friends.

“Milania has experienced tremendous heartbreak and significant psychological trauma after losing two of her best friends,” the Real Housewives of New Jersey star wrote in an Instagram story on Monday. This sparked interest in the two deaths of Milania's best friends.

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Victoria Zaradoya's death: What happened to Milania Giudice's best friends? Milania Giudice's personal losses at a young age has been well documented. One of her best friends, Victoria Zaradoya, died from a fall at Fort Dade on Egmont Key, Florida. The 20-year-old was exploring the historic ruins when she fell and injured herself. She died two days later, on July 28.

A statement was released by another friend of Victoria Zaradoya, who was with her during the visit, on behalf of the deceased 20-year-old's family. “What began as a fun, innocent day on the water with both old and new friends,” the friend, Victoria Silberbusch, wrote.

"We had actually been getting ready to leave and head to another spot when it all happened…Everything changed in a matter of seconds."

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While the death of Victoria Zaradoya is well documented, it was not immediately clear who the other best friend mentioned by Teresa Giudice in her Instagram story was.

Notably, Milania Giudice has had a troubles legal past even before the death of Victoria Zaradoya. On May 14, 2026, she was arrested and charged with assault in a domestic violence incident. She had to attend anger management classes after pleading not guilty. Page Six had reported that she “knowingly caused bodily injury to another.”