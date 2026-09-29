Warren County shooting update: KSP issues Blue Alert amid hunt for suspect after officer-involved incident on I-65

The Kansas State Police issued a Blue Alert as a hunt was launched for a suspect after an officer-involved shooting on Interstate 65 in Kentucky's Warren County on Monday afternoon. Representatational. (Unsplash)

A Blue Alert notifying “severe attack on law enforcement” was issued across the state. The KPS stated that the shooting suspect may be on the run in a grey Honda Civic with an Alabama temporary tag TN018596.

A Blue Alert is a law-enforcement emergency alert used when police are searching for a suspect believed to have seriously injured or killed a law-enforcement officer.

It is essentially a public warning designed to help authorities locate an armed and dangerous fugitive.

The shooting was described as an officer-involved shooting, but the details of the incident were not immediately clear. As of now, there are no details on who shot whom or if anyone was injured.

This story is being updated.