Nolan Wells death update: United Cajun Navy pushes back on online theories; ‘these are indisputable facts'

The United Cajun Navy is pushing back against online claims surrounding the death of 18-year-old Nolan Wells, saying the available evidence points to an accidental drowning. Nolan Wells, 18, went missing during a Fourth of July party on Horn Island, Mississippi. (Christine Wonsley/Facebook)

What the United Cajun Navy says The United Cajun Navy shared a series of claims on X while responding to online discussions about the case. The group also reposted a clip of Nancy Grace discussing Wells' death.

As per the group's post, nobody opened Nolan's phone after 2:18pm on the day he disappeared until his mom did later that night. It also says nobody deleted anything from the phone. It claims Ben Crump's own forensic expert said this under oath.

The group also says the family's private medical examiner was able to inspect all of Nolan's organs. It says both the state's medical examiner and the private one "testified that the death was consistent with drowning."

The group ended its post with these lines: “No, there was no blunt force trauma on the body, only light bruising. Yes, the original sea tow call was altered and added fake captions to by a fake audio engineer. No, none of Nolan's friends had anything to do with his death. These are indisputable facts.”

According to TMZ, the United Cajun Navy helped in the first search for Nolan's body. Despite its name, it is not an official part of law enforcement or the military.