When is the Huntington Beach Pacific Airshow 2026? Date, time and details as Thunderbirds fly over city
The Pacific Airshow will take place from October 2 to 4, 2026, in Huntington Beach, California.
The US Air Force Thunderbirds were spotted flying over Huntington Beach, California, on Monday, ahead of the 2026 Pacific Airshow.
Residents reported seeing at least seven to eight jets flying over the city Monday afternoon, with several people sharing photos and videos on social media.
The flyover has sparked interest in this year's Pacific Airshow, which returns to Huntington Beach for its 10th anniversary in October.
When is the Huntington Beach Pacific Airshow 2026?
The Pacific Airshow will take place from October 2 to 4, 2026, in Huntington Beach, California.
The three-day event will feature aerial demonstrations, high-speed flyovers and performances by leading military and civilian aviators.
The official Pacific Airshow website describes the event as featuring “heart-pumping aerobatic demonstrations” along with entertainment on the beach, performer signing sessions, beach bars and live music.
Here's what to know about the 2026 Pacific Airshow:
Dates: October 2–4, 2026
Location: Huntington Beach, California, along the beach near Pacific Coast Highway and 1st Street
Gates: Open at 9 a.m. each day
Airshow: Expected to run from about 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Organizers say these are estimated times, with the final schedule to be released closer to the event.
Parking: There is no dedicated Pacific Airshow parking. Nearby parking is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Organizers recommend walking, biking or using public transportation where possible.
Tickets: The ticketed area includes designated viewing areas, live commentary, performer signing sessions, a Kids Zone, STEM activities, food and drinks.
Weather: The show is scheduled to take place rain or shine. However, flight demonstrations may be changed, delayed or canceled if weather conditions create a safety concern.
Daily lineup: The full performer schedule will be sent to newsletter subscribers on the morning of each show day.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.Read More