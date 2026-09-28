Who killed Jonathan McKinsey? New York Times tech executive shot dead in California; chilling details revealed

New York Times tech executive was brutally murdered in California by his elderly Chinese in-laws. In a tragic incident, Jonathan McKinsey, 40, was murdered by his elderly in-laws in California. (Unsplash)

Shouyong Zhang and Chen, both 77, are accused of killing Jonathan McKinsey, 40, the newspaper's head of engineering for gaming player experience, in the Dublin Sports Grounds parking lot at around 3 pm on Saturday.

New York Times engineer shot dead by in-laws in Dublin parking lot Kinsey, who had been employed by the Times since 2023, was the victim of the attack, a Times spokesperson confirmed, as per NY Post.

As emergency dispatch started to receive a barrage of 911 calls, officers on patrol found McKinsey with multiple gunshot wounds.

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Despite the efforts of first responders, he passed away on the spot. Two masked attackers were seen by witnesses approaching McKinsey in the parking lot. They claimed that before being swiftly taken into custody by a passing police officer, the gunmen alternately fired bullets into the victim.

Who is McKinsey's wife? According to the Post, the elderly couple is from the Dublin region but they also have connections to Albuquerque, New Mexico. Zhang and Chen were detained on suspicion of murder and were taken to the Santa Rita Jail in Alameda County.

McKinsey was married to their daughter, Candice Jang, as per the Post.

Charges against Jonathan McKinsey's in-laws According to arrest records, the couple faces a slew of criminal accusations, including first-degree murder, felony conspiracy, dangerously shooting a pistol, and child endangerment, which might have resulted in significant harm or death.

Residents are shocked by the tragic incidents.

"That's crazy. You don't hear of these stories in Dublin," Mal Razawi told ABC13. "I was shocked. The whole thing is baffling. Personally, we don't hear of crime that often in Dublin."

Authorities have not released any information about McKinsey's in-laws possible motive behind the shooting.

“This investigation is active and ongoing. DPS detectives are continuing to examine evidence to determine the circumstances that led to this homicide,” Capt. Miguel Campos said in a press release on Sunday.