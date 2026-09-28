Who killed Jonathan McKinsey? New York Times tech executive shot dead in California; chilling details revealed
New York Times tech executive Jonathan McKinsey, aged 40, was murdered in California by his elderly in-laws.
New York Times tech executive was brutally murdered in California by his elderly Chinese in-laws.
Shouyong Zhang and Chen, both 77, are accused of killing Jonathan McKinsey, 40, the newspaper's head of engineering for gaming player experience, in the Dublin Sports Grounds parking lot at around 3 pm on Saturday.
New York Times engineer shot dead by in-laws in Dublin parking lot
Kinsey, who had been employed by the Times since 2023, was the victim of the attack, a Times spokesperson confirmed, as per NY Post.
As emergency dispatch started to receive a barrage of 911 calls, officers on patrol found McKinsey with multiple gunshot wounds.
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Despite the efforts of first responders, he passed away on the spot. Two masked attackers were seen by witnesses approaching McKinsey in the parking lot. They claimed that before being swiftly taken into custody by a passing police officer, the gunmen alternately fired bullets into the victim.
Who is McKinsey's wife?
According to the Post, the elderly couple is from the Dublin region but they also have connections to Albuquerque, New Mexico. Zhang and Chen were detained on suspicion of murder and were taken to the Santa Rita Jail in Alameda County.
McKinsey was married to their daughter, Candice Jang, as per the Post.
Charges against Jonathan McKinsey's in-laws
According to arrest records, the couple faces a slew of criminal accusations, including first-degree murder, felony conspiracy, dangerously shooting a pistol, and child endangerment, which might have resulted in significant harm or death.
Residents are shocked by the tragic incidents.
"That's crazy. You don't hear of these stories in Dublin," Mal Razawi told ABC13. "I was shocked. The whole thing is baffling. Personally, we don't hear of crime that often in Dublin."
Authorities have not released any information about McKinsey's in-laws possible motive behind the shooting.
“This investigation is active and ongoing. DPS detectives are continuing to examine evidence to determine the circumstances that led to this homicide,” Capt. Miguel Campos said in a press release on Sunday.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More