Whose Hormuz? Mojtaba says ‘painful blows’ forced ‘enemies’ out of West Asia; US replies with 'no Iran navy'

Control of the Strait of Hormuz has emerged as one of the key issues in the ongoing conflict between the US and Iran. While negotiations remain stalled and mediator Qatar is working hard to bring the two parties back to the table to discuss the Strait of Hormuz, among other key points of contention, Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei on Monday issued another statement claiming that “enemies” had been forced out of West Asia and were no longer “roaming” around the Strait of Hormuz, state media reported, according to an AFP report. US says Tehran's claims that 'enemies' have been forced out of West Asia and Hormuz is under Iran's control are false. (Reuters) Iranian Army Chief of Staff and Deputy Coordinator Habibollah Sayyari also claimed that naval forces operating under the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) maintain total control over the Persian Gulf and the strategic Strait of Hormuz, Anadolu Agency reported, citing Iranian state media. Also Read | 'Iran will have nothing left...': US treasury secretary Bessent's grim remark as Tehran denies Trump talks However, the US military soon issued a fact-check, calling Tehran's claims false. What Mojtaba said Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei praised his country's fighters for what he described as preventing “enemy forces” from “roaming freely” in the Strait of Hormuz, according to state media. Khamenei said in a message carried by state broadcaster on Monday that Iran's enemies now “do not come” closer to the strait than the Arabian Sea, which is part of the Indian Ocean.

“Today, having suffered painful blows at the hands of valiant fighters and the guardians of the Strait of Hormuz, they (the enemies) do not venture beyond the Arabian Sea,” Khamenei said in the written statement attributed to him, without explicitly mentioning the United States. Also Read | Oil rises as Iran-US remain divided on ceasefire terms, keeping Strait of Hormuz reopening uncertain “Whenever they have braved this risk, they have only brought harm upon themselves. It will not be long before the Arabian Sea, too, would rid itself of their presence,” he added. Khamenei's statement came on the back of Sayyari's claims that the Strait of Hormuz was under Iranian control. CENTCOM dismisses claim as false However, the US military issued a statement on Monday dismissing Tehran's claims over the Strait of Hormuz as false. Terming the Iranian assertion false, US Central Command (CENTCOM) stated on social media platform X that Iran exercises no operational authority or naval dominance over the critical energy transit corridor.