Toby Morton: Former South Park writer launches ‘Cornell 7’ website to expose alleged gang rapists, issues bold warning

“Hello, Matthew Ingalls, Johnathan Newell, Winston Lee, Gillio Lopes, Diego Sarabia, Scott Norris, Scott Kretzschmar,” Morton stated in the post before revealing that he has launched a website called “TheCornell7.org” to document their alleged crimes.

Satirist Toby Morton, who contributed five episodes to the acclaimed Comedy Central program during 2001 and 2003, directed his message toward the seven fraternity members who purportedly administered drugs and sexually assaulted a 20-year-old female at their residence in Ithaca, New York , during October 2024, through an Instagram statement released on Sunday.

A former South Park writer has established a website designed to reveal the alleged Cornell gang rapists and the individuals within the Ivy League institution who facilitated their actions, asserting that “accountability is coming.”

How has Cornell University responded to the allegations of sexual violence involving its fraternity?

How has Cornell University responded to the allegations of sexual violence involving its fraternity?

Why was the investigation into the Cornell gang rape allegations reopened?

Why was the investigation into the Cornell gang rape allegations reopened?

What are the specific allegations made in the civil lawsuit filed against the Cornell fraternity members?

What are the specific allegations made in the civil lawsuit filed against the Cornell fraternity members?

“I not only own variations of your domain names, but I now have photos,” Morton continued. “I’m now slowly finding out where you work.”

Also Read: Cornell University ‘gang rape’ case: 5 things to know as Tompkins County DA reopens criminal probe into Chi Phi members

Morton further cautioned that he intends to pursue those who “employed at Cornell who gave you a break, and I’m coming for them too.”

“I’ve received messages reminding me I’m not a journalist, I’m ‘just a satirist,’” he wrote.

“This is true. But this makes me more dangerous. I have no limits. No boundaries. Nobody to tell me I’ve gone too far.”

Prosecutors reopen probe into former Cornell University's gang rape allegations Morton's vigilante pursuit of online justice emerges as prosecutors have reinitiated their investigation into the purported gang rape involving a former Cornell University student, following the submission of a civil lawsuit by her legal representative in the preceding weeks.

The initial investigation concerning the alleged 2024 assault concluded without the filing of criminal charges. However, the civil complaint presents allegations that are “dramatically different” from the original account, according to statements made by Tompkins County District Attorney Matthew Van Houten to ABC News.

In her civil complaint submitted on September 16, the complainant, identified solely as Jane Doe, contends that seven members of Cornell University's Chi Phi fraternity administered drugs to her and perpetrated sexual assault against her at the fraternity residence in October 2024—and, in a deeply disturbing manner, solicited additional fraternity members to participate in the assault through a group messaging platform.

The seven fraternity members in question, who have not faced criminal charges to date, received temporary suspensions from the university and “were afforded the opportunity to mitigate their conduct by submitting essays,” according to the complaint.

Cornell University has refuted the allegation.