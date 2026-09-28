Toby Morton: Former South Park writer launches ‘Cornell 7’ website to expose alleged gang rapists, issues bold warning
Toby Morton, a former South Park writer, created a website aimed at exposing seven accused Cornell fraternity members for a 2024 gang rape.
A former South Park writer has established a website designed to reveal the alleged Cornell gang rapists and the individuals within the Ivy League institution who facilitated their actions, asserting that “accountability is coming.”
Satirist Toby Morton, who contributed five episodes to the acclaimed Comedy Central program during 2001 and 2003, directed his message toward the seven fraternity members who purportedly administered drugs and sexually assaulted a 20-year-old female at their residence in Ithaca, New York, during October 2024, through an Instagram statement released on Sunday.
Toby Morton targets Cornell Fraternity members in justice initiative
“Hello, Matthew Ingalls, Johnathan Newell, Winston Lee, Gillio Lopes, Diego Sarabia, Scott Norris, Scott Kretzschmar,” Morton stated in the post before revealing that he has launched a website called “TheCornell7.org” to document their alleged crimes.
Deep Dive
“I not only own variations of your domain names, but I now have photos,” Morton continued. “I’m now slowly finding out where you work.”
Also Read: Cornell University ‘gang rape’ case: 5 things to know as Tompkins County DA reopens criminal probe into Chi Phi members
Morton further cautioned that he intends to pursue those who “employed at Cornell who gave you a break, and I’m coming for them too.”
“I’ve received messages reminding me I’m not a journalist, I’m ‘just a satirist,’” he wrote.
“This is true. But this makes me more dangerous. I have no limits. No boundaries. Nobody to tell me I’ve gone too far.”
Prosecutors reopen probe into former Cornell University's gang rape allegations
Morton's vigilante pursuit of online justice emerges as prosecutors have reinitiated their investigation into the purported gang rape involving a former Cornell University student, following the submission of a civil lawsuit by her legal representative in the preceding weeks.
The initial investigation concerning the alleged 2024 assault concluded without the filing of criminal charges. However, the civil complaint presents allegations that are “dramatically different” from the original account, according to statements made by Tompkins County District Attorney Matthew Van Houten to ABC News.
In her civil complaint submitted on September 16, the complainant, identified solely as Jane Doe, contends that seven members of Cornell University's Chi Phi fraternity administered drugs to her and perpetrated sexual assault against her at the fraternity residence in October 2024—and, in a deeply disturbing manner, solicited additional fraternity members to participate in the assault through a group messaging platform.
The seven fraternity members in question, who have not faced criminal charges to date, received temporary suspensions from the university and “were afforded the opportunity to mitigate their conduct by submitting essays,” according to the complaint.
Cornell University has refuted the allegation.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More