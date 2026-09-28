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SpaceX's Starship reaches orbit after engine issue, to deploy 26 Starlink satellites

SpaceX Starship reaches Earth orbit for the first time after an engine issue, completes its insertion burn and prepares to deploy 26 Starlink satellites.

Published on: Sep 28, 2026, 19:01:16 IST
By Durva More
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SpaceX’s Starship lifted off and reached Earth’s orbit for the first time, marking a major milestone for the rocket after an engine shut down unexpectedly during its ascent. The spacecraft later completed its orbital insertion burn and is now set to continue its planned mission around Earth.

SpaceX Starship enters Earth orbit after a successful orbital insertion burn. (REUTERS/Steve Nesius) (REUTERS)
SpaceX Starship enters Earth orbit after a successful orbital insertion burn. (REUTERS/Steve Nesius) (REUTERS)
  • Durva More
    ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Durva More

    Durva More is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she covers finance, and global news. She brings experience across digital and television journalism, with a strong focus on breaking news, business reporting, and international affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Durva worked as an International News Writer at The Economic Times, covering a diverse range of subjects including global politics, business, sports, entertainment, and major world events. She also worked as a Business Reporter with NDTV Profit. A postgraduate diploma holder in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism, Durva is passionate about field reporting and storytelling. She thrives on the adrenaline of chasing stories, speaking with people from different walks of life, and amplifying voices that deserve to be heard. Her reporting is driven by curiosity, accuracy, and a commitment to making complex subjects accessible to readers. When she is not chasing stories or covering breaking news, Durva enjoys reading books and painting. She loves exploring new ideas, meeting people, and learning about different perspectives. For her, both journalism and art are ways to understand the world and tell stories that matter.Read More

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Home/World News/Us News/SpaceX's Starship Reaches Orbit After Engine Issue, To Deploy 26 Starlink Satellites
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