Cornell University ‘gang rape’ case: 5 things to know as Tompkins County DA reopens criminal probe into Chi Phi members

Jane Doe's lawyer, Thomas P. Giuffra, took issue with how Van Houten characterized the woman's original account given to Cornell University Police Department officials and criticized the authorities for failing to reach back out to his client for any follow-up conversations.

Prosecutors in central New York have announced they are relaunching their investigation into allegations of ‘gang rape’ at a Cornell University fraternity chapter during 2024, following a civil lawsuit filed in recent weeks that generated significant public concern regarding the matter.

How did the allegations in the civil lawsuit differ from Jane Doe's initial report to law enforcement?

How did the allegations in the civil lawsuit differ from Jane Doe's initial report to law enforcement?

“In my experience, speaking with an abuse survivor requires delicacy, understanding and specialized training. An average University Police officer would not have these skills. It would be the role of a specially trained detective or district attorney. However, Ms. Doe was never contacted by anybody with those skills,” he said, as per ABC News.

During an ABC News interview, Houten shared that he depended on the work done by Cornell Police and mentioned that his office didn't carry out independent probe into the claims. He noted that this approach aligns with how many other counties in upstate New York typically handle such matters.

Cornell University issues statement In a September 21 statement, Cornell University explained that federal privacy regulations prevent it from sharing specific details about individual students or how disciplinary matters are handled publicly. The university noted that breaches of its policies may lead to consequences ranging from warnings to suspension or expulsion.

Additionally, Cornell confirmed that the Xi chapter of Chi Phi fraternity is currently “barred from our campus.”