Javelin throw final Live Updates, Asian Games 2026: Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir dominate, something special brewing for IND
Javelin throw final Live Updates, Asian Games 2026: Follow the live updates from the men's javelin throw event at Asiad. There are two Indians in action.
- 8 Mins agoArshad moves to fourth
- 21 Mins agoRohit Yadav fouls too!
- 23 Mins agoPathirage fouls!
- 32 Mins agoArshad Nadeem FOUL!
- 39 Mins agoYash Vir, WOW!!
- 41 Mins agoPathirage jumps to second
- 48 Mins agoArshad Nadeem moves to third
- 52 Mins agoSumedha Ranasinghe throws better than Pathirage
- 54 Mins agoYash Vir Singh goes ahead!
- 56 Mins agoRohit Yadav takes the lead!
- 1 Hr agoGulveer Singh supremacy!
- 1 Hr 7 Mins agoUnder 10 minutes for live action
- 1 Hr 10 Mins agoWhere is the live streaming available?
- 1 Hr 13 Mins agoArshad Nadeem's performance
- 1 Hr 15 Mins agoWho all are competing?
- 1 Hr 20 Mins agoRumesh Pathirage favourite
- 1 Hr 33 Mins agoWhy no Neeraj?
- 1 Hr 44 Mins agoHello and welcome!
Javelin throw final Live Updates, Asian Games 2026: India's men's javelin throw campaign at the Asian Games 2026 will reach its decisive stage on Monday, September 28, with Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh set to compete in the final in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. The event will take place without defending champion Neeraj Chopra, who was ruled out of the Asian Games after suffering an ankle ligament injury, bringing his 2026 season to an early end. Chopra had won consecutive Asian Games gold medals in 2018 and 2023, making his absence a significant change to India's javelin campaign....Read More
Rohit Yadav will lead India's challenge after producing a 2026 season-best throw of 87.68m. Yash Vir Singh, who replaced Chopra in India's final squad, has also crossed the 80m mark this season and arrives after winning a bronze medal at the 2026 Commonwealth Games.
The Indian duo will face a strong continental field, with Sri Lanka's Rumesh Pathirage and Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem among the prominent names in the competition. Pathirage has enjoyed a breakthrough season and produced a huge 89.75m throw to win gold at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.
The order gets reversed now!
There are now eight competitors in the field and the order has been reversed. Rohit Yadav will take his fourth attempt after all other seven competitors.
Arshad moves to fourth
Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem throws 80.29m in his third attempt to move to the fourth spot. The last three throws are remaining for the competitors and it's a fight to the finish. Expect this roller coaster to spring more surprises as the event progresses.
Rohit Yadav takes the lead
India's Rohit Yadav comes up with an effort of 84.35m and moves ahead of Yash Vir Singh to sit at the top of the ladder. The pressure is now firmly on Pathirage. Are India destined for a gold and silver in javelin? Let's wait and watch.
Yash Vir Singh's third attempt is 82.42m and he remains in the second spot for now.
Pathirage fouls!
The reigning World No.1 Pathirage fouls in third attempt and remains in the second spot for now, behind Yash Vir Singh.
Arshad Nadeem FOUL!
Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem fails to register a throw in his second attempt and is fouled. He has slipped to the fifth position. Two Indians and two Sri Lankans in the top four.
- Yash Vir Singh
- Rumesh Pathirage
- Rohit Yadav
- Sumedha Ranasinghe
Yash Vir, WOW!!
Yash Vir Singh stays at the top. He is showing some exceptional skills, throws 82.99m in his second attempt. He continues to lead the field for now. Neck and neck fight going on.
Pathirage jumps to second
Rumesh Pathirage shows his class in the next attempt, throws 83.34m and moves to the second spot ahead of Rohit Yadav and Arshad Nadeem.
Rohit comes up with a second throw of 82.40m and moves ahead of Arshad Nadeem to sit in the third spot.
Arshad Nadeem moves to third
Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem throws 76.59m and moves to the third spot, further pushing Pathirage down the pecking order. Yash Vir Singh continues to lead the field with his first throw of 83.56m.
Sumedha Ranasinghe throws better than Pathirage
Sumedha Ranasinghe of Sri Lanka throws 75.07m and he too goes ahead of Pathirage. He moves to the third spot in the 14-member field.
Yash Vir Singh goes ahead!
The third throw of the event is Yash Vir Singh's and he registers a throw of 83.56m and is on the top of the heap. Rohit Yadav is second for now while Pathirage is next. A lot of throws coming up and expect the standings to be flipped by the time the second attempts arrive.
Rohit Yadav takes the lead!
Rohit Yadav takes the initial lead as he registers a better throw than the current world No.1. He throws 77.25 while Pathirage comes up with his first attempt at 73.53. The initial stages and a lot to go on.
Gulveer Singh supremacy!
Meanwhile, Gulveer Singh has just won a silver medal in the men's 1500m final, his second of the ongoing Asian Games. He had previously won a silver in the Asian Games 2026, clocking a time of 28:29.38.
Under 10 minutes for live action
We are just minutes away from the live action to begin at men's javelin throw final. The event is expected to go down to the wire and let's see who emerges as the one with Asiad gold. Pathirage has a lot to play for as he has never won a medal at the Asian Games.
Where is the live streaming available?
The live streaming for the men's javelin throw event will be available on the SonyLiv app and Sony Sports Network. The action would be available on the athletics stream.
Arshad Nadeem's performance
Arshad Nadeem has been having a horrid run of late and the 2024 Paris Olympics gold medallist would look to bounce back in style. However, winning a medal wouldn't be that easy as the field is stacked for the javelin throw final.
Who all are competing?
Here are all the participants in today's event:
Rumesh Pathirage
Rohit Yadav
Yash Vir Singh
Sumesha Ranasinghe
Yuta Sakiyama
Taepoong Nam
Rin Suzuki
Arshad Nadeem
Sarvar Ismoilov
Alexey Khlystov
Muhammad Yasir
Abd Hafiz
Alazemi Abdulrahman
Silfanus Ndiken
Rumesh Pathirage favourite
Rumesh Pathirage is the favourite to win gold here as he has already thrown 90m+ on three occasions this year. In 2026, he has won the gold at Commonwealth Games and also emerged victorious in the Diamond League final.
Why no Neeraj?
Neeraj Chopra suffered an injury during a training session before the Diamond League and hence pulled out of the remainder of the season. He had won gold in the last two editions and now the onus would be on Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh to bring a medal for India in the javelin event. But can they make it happen here? Only time will tell.
Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the men's javelin throw final at the Asian Games. Live action will begin at 4:45 PM IST. Stay tuned for more.