Javelin throw final Live Updates, Asian Games 2026: Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir dominate, something special brewing for IND

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Javelin throw final Live Updates, Asian Games 2026: Follow the live updates

Javelin throw final Live Updates, Asian Games 2026: India's men's javelin throw campaign at the Asian Games 2026 will reach its decisive stage on Monday, September 28, with Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh set to compete in the final in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. The event will take place without defending champion Neeraj Chopra, who was ruled out of the Asian Games after suffering an ankle ligament injury, bringing his 2026 season to an early end. Chopra had won consecutive Asian Games gold medals in 2018 and 2023, making his absence a significant change to India's javelin campaign. Rohit Yadav will lead India's challenge after producing a 2026 season-best throw of 87.68m. Yash Vir Singh, who replaced Chopra in India's final squad, has also crossed the 80m mark this season and arrives after winning a bronze medal at the 2026 Commonwealth Games. The Indian duo will face a strong continental field, with Sri Lanka's Rumesh Pathirage and Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem among the prominent names in the competition. Pathirage has enjoyed a breakthrough season and produced a huge 89.75m throw to win gold at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. ...Read More

Rohit Yadav will lead India's challenge after producing a 2026 season-best throw of 87.68m. Yash Vir Singh, who replaced Chopra in India's final squad, has also crossed the 80m mark this season and arrives after winning a bronze medal at the 2026 Commonwealth Games. The Indian duo will face a strong continental field, with Sri Lanka's Rumesh Pathirage and Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem among the prominent names in the competition. Pathirage has enjoyed a breakthrough season and produced a huge 89.75m throw to win gold at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.