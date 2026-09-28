Looking at Europe’s Glass as Half-Full

As Europe faces a host of economic challenges, an excessive despondency about its current condition may be one of the more pernicious. Sunset in Frankfurt in June. ING's Blom argues many of the weaknesses attributed to Europe are exaggerated.

That is the contention of Marieke Blom, chief economist at Dutch bank ING, who has embarked on a mission to correct some of the gloomier misconceptions.

After half a millennium at or close to the centre of the world economy, there is a sense both within and without the continent that Europe is drifting complacently towards its periphery, where it will accept its fate as “a nice museum,” in the words of European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde.

There are few who will argue instead that the glass is half full and that many of the weaknesses attributed to Europe are exaggerated; Blom is one.

The Dutch economist’s concern is that a narrow focus on Europe’s problems without acknowledging its strengths is making businesses wary and pushing households to build ever larger savings. It may also be making elected officials more anxious to protect what they have.

“Sometimes when you’re very concerned as a politician about the current state of the economy, you might want to conserve it a bit more rather than being more forward looking and believing that there are alternatives,” Blom said in an interview.

Blom cites Europe’s response to President Trump’s tariffs as one example; the bloc chose not to retaliate, despite viewing the higher duties as unfair and unwarranted.

“Politicians overestimated the impact that the trade war could have on Europe and were just very, very keen to make a deal,” she said.

The air of doom may also make the unorthodox options presented by parties that are not part of Europe’s traditional mainstream more appealing.

“If people lose hope and if people lose belief in the system because they read day in and day out that the system is bad, then maybe that brings them into the direction of a more populist way of thinking,” Blom said.

After 18 months of interactions with European business leaders and participation in the World Economic Forum’s annual gathering in Davos, Blom concluded that excessive gloom was itself placing Europe’s economic future at risk.

“There was such a sense that the U.S. was going to be the best economy in the world and that Europe was in very, very difficult circumstances, and I felt that it’s becoming so one-sided and it’s probably having an effect,” she said.