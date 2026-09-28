India vs Bangladesh, Asian Games hockey LIVE Score: India look to claim another big win before the semis
Catch the lives updates from the India-Bangladesh Asian Games hockey game here. Irrespective of what happens today, India will play Pakistan in the semis.
- 24 Mins agoMatched delayed by 30 minutes
- 33 Mins agoWe are nearing kick-off
- 45 Mins agoIndia vs Pakistan in the semis
- 1 Hr 6 Mins agoIndia's squad
- 12:31 PM IST, Sept 28Hello and welcome!
India vs Bangladesh, Asian Games hockey LIVE Score: India, already in the Asian Games semifinals, play Bangladesh in their last Pool A game today. Harmanpreet Singh’s men have been rampant so far, having comfortably won their matches against Indonesia (13-1), Sri Lanka (16-1), South Korea (8-2) and Japan (2-0). Whatever happens in today’s game — even though Bangladesh have no chance against the Indians — India are going to finish as the Pool A leaders and will play Pakistan in the semi-finals on October 1. Yes, there are mathematical equations, but they are impossible ones. So, in a manner of speaking, the focus has already shifted to the Pakistan game; however, the Indians would love to continue their rampant form against Bangladesh too....Read More
Matched delayed by 30 minutes
The official website now shows the kick-off time as 04:00 pm. What happened? Stay tuned. We will let you know shortly. There are two turfs at Gifu Prefecture but there is no official word as to why the match has been rescheduled.
We are nearing kick-off
Just 8 minutes to go. 3:30 pm it is. The match against Japan was the toughest. Just a 2-0 win. In the rest of the games, they were rampant. They are likely to be rampant today as well. Bangladesh don't have serious hockey credentials, if truth be told.
India vs Pakistan in the semis
That's the match to look forward to. It's scheduled for October 1. Even though Pakistan are not the same team they were a few years ago, they are still decent and can spring a surprise. Meanwhile, the women's team will play South Korea the day before.
India's squad
Goalkeepers: Mohith HS, Suraj Karkera
Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Harmanpreet Singh (c), Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, Sumit, Yashdeep Siwach
Midfielders: Rajinder Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Vivek Sagar Prasad
Forwards: Dilpreet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Sukhjeet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Abhishek
Hello and welcome!
To our coverage of the India-Bangladesh hockey game. India look to win their fifth successive game. The match kicks off at 3:30 pm. Stay tuned for more updates.