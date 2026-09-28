'Zyada toh nahi lagi?' Shehzad Poonawalla's Rise & Fall thrashing sparks reactions

Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla was seen getting thrashed by a co-contestant in the latest episode of the reality show Rise & Fall, which airs on Prime Videos, flooding social media with reactions, including those from politicians, as videos of the incident went viral. Screen grabs of the moment Shehzad Poonawalla was charged at by Siwet Tomar on Rise & Fall

The episode showed an argument between actor Swara Bhasker and Shehzad Poonwalla turning ugly and ending up with another co-contestant, Siwet Tomar, joining the ruckus and thrashing the former BJP leader.

The argument between Swara Bhasker and Shehzad Poonawalla on Rise & Fall 2's Episode 3 appeared to be centred on their political and ideological differences.

Right before getting beaten, Shehzad Poonawalla could be heard referring to a tattoo of Siwet Tomar and saying despite getting that inked, he was siding with Swara Bhasker — who is considered left leaning. Among the many tattoos on his body, particularly left arm, Siwet carries a tattoo of what appears to be a Trishul, as seen on videos and his social media posts.

Poonawalla could later be seen showing his torn kurta on camera.