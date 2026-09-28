Hamas leader's ex-bodyguard got asylum in UK, now accused in Europe weapons plot

A former bodyguard of assassinated Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh allegedly helped plan attacks on Israeli-linked targets in Europe after he was granted asylum and later British citizenship. Ismail Haniyeh, late leader of the Palestinian militant group Hamas. (File) (AP)

Identified only as “Mr X” by British media, the man was arrested in London in November 2025 on a German warrant. German prosecutors accuse him of being a member of Hamas and of transporting weapons to a cache in Vienna intended for attacks in Germany and elsewhere in Europe, The Times reported.

The man joined Haniyeh’s security detail shortly after Hamas won the January 2006 Palestinian legislative election. The militant group secured 76 of the 132 seats in the Palestinian Legislative Council, after which Haniyeh became prime minister of the Palestinian Authority.

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The former bodyguard reportedly left Gaza for the last time in 2012 and later moved to Britain. He was among several Hamas members who reportedly received asylum in the UK after claiming they faced persecution in Egypt.

He was later granted British citizenship and lived in suburban England, where he worked as an IT consultant.

Israel assassinated Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran in July 2024. He was in Iran for the inauguration of President Masoud Pezeshkian.

UK did not ban Hamas till 2021 The UK proscribed Hamas’s military wing, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, in March 2001. At the time, British authorities treated the group’s political and military wings separately.

That changed in November 2021, when the UK extended the ban to the entire organisation, including its political wing. The Home Office said the distinction between Hamas’s political and military wings was “artificial”.

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The change meant that membership of Hamas, or support for the organisation, became a criminal offence under UK law.

UK asylum rules also include provisions that can exclude people from refugee protection in certain circumstances, including where there are grounds to believe they have committed serious crimes or acts contrary to the principles of the United Nations.

Alleged weapons network across Europe The case came to light as German and Austrian authorities investigated a suspected Hamas weapons network operating across Europe.

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On November 3, 2025, German prosecutors said British national Mohammed A had been arrested in London under a German arrest warrant. They accused him of being a member of Hamas.

The Times of Israel claims ‘Mr X’ is Mohammed A.

During the summer of 2025, Mohammed A reportedly met another suspect in Berlin and took possession of five pistols and ammunition. He allegedly transported the weapons to Austria and placed them in a storage facility in Vienna. German authorities said the weapons were intended for possible attacks on Israeli institutions in Germany and other European countries.

Three suspects arrested in Berlin The investigation also led to the arrest of three suspected Hamas members in Berlin on October 1, 2025. They were accused of obtaining firearms and ammunition for planned attacks on Israeli or Jewish institutions in Germany.

Authorities said they recovered several weapons, including an AK-47 assault rifle and pistols, along with ammunition.

German prosecutors later expanded the investigation.

By September, seven suspected Hamas members had been charged in connection with the alleged weapons network, according to Deutsche Welle. Prosecutors said the alleged attack plan became concrete by July 2025 and was intended to coincide with the second anniversary of October 7, 2023 Hamas assault on Israel.

Alleged pre-recorded attack video Investigators also recovered a video that appeared to have been filmed in advance, German authorities said. In June, German Federal Prosecutor General Jens Rommel said investigators seized a pre-recorded video claiming responsibility for an attack.

According to prosecutors, the material indicated that the suspected operation was being prepared for around the second anniversary of the October 7 attacks.

German prosecutors said Mohammed A. was arrested in London through legal assistance procedures. He faces proceedings in Germany over the allegations and has been subject to extradition proceedings.