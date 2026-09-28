In the World’s Tuna Capital, Fishermen Are Being Drawn Into a Deadly Drug War

MANTA, Ecuador—In a city that calls itself the world capital of tuna, generations have made their living from the Pacific’s rich waters. Now, some fishermen are being drawn into a far more lucrative trade: cocaine trafficking, with a single drug run paying $20,000 to $40,000, compared with the roughly $300 a month they can make from fishing. Fishermen unload their catch in Manta, where income from fishing is often just a few hundred dollars a month.

The shift places fishermen in the crosshairs of a deadly drug war unfolding at sea, even as some maintain they have nothing to do with the cocaine trade.

Since Aug. 28, U.S. forces have blown up at least eight Ecuadorean fishing vessels originating in Manta, a port city of around 300,000 people. The U.S. military says the targets were being used as floating refueling stations for smaller drug boats hauling cocaine north.

The strikes are targeting a maritime cocaine supply chain that has become deeply entrenched in Manta. One fisherman in Manta said he was paid $30,000 to transport about two tons of cocaine in 2023. After handing off the drugs to another boat near the coast of Mexico, he returned to Ecuador and used the money to build a brick house to replace his family’s cane dwelling.

The latest strikes came after the U.S. Treasury Department in August sanctioned what it called a “narcoterrorist network” of local fishing companies, business owners and boats that allegedly help move thousands of pounds of cocaine a month between Manta and Mexico, where cartels then move the drugs into the U.S.

In the recent strikes, U.S. Southern Command, which oversees American forces in Latin America, said the crews were removed from the vessels and handed over to Ecuador’s authorities before the boats were sunk.

Since September 2025, the U.S. military said it has killed about 230 crew members in Caribbean and Pacific waters on boats allegedly carrying drugs. In a September report, the United Nations special rapporteur on human rights, Ben Saul, called the strikes in the Pacific and Caribbean unlawful, extrajudicial killings that could “plausibly constitute crimes against humanity.”

Ecuadorean President Daniel Noboa backs the U.S. operations and has become a member of the Trump administration’s Shield of the Americas security alliance, which includes other right-wing governments in Latin America.

Family members of some Manta fishermen insist they weren’t shipping drugs. Others say they might be involved in the drug trade, but are merely pawns of bigger, more nefarious forces.

Relatives recently gathered on Manta’s waterfront with signs that read, “Justice for our fishermen.” This week, a Manta judge ordered the release of 28 detained fishermen who had been picked up from two boats sunk by the U.S., after ruling that the operation was unauthorized and that the strike destroyed the crime scene.

In January, a vessel from Manta went missing after the crew alerted family members that drones and aircraft were following them, family members said.

Two months later, two fishing boat crews said drones attacked them without warning near the Galápagos Islands, forcing them to abandon ship.