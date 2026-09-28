Prada Is Wooing the Ultrarich With Snorkeling Trips and $100,000 Skirts

MILAN—Prada flew more than 100 of its best customers here for this city’s storied Fashion Week, giving them private access to Leonardo da Vinci’s “Last Supper” and dinners at restaurants booked out just for them.

Some watched models carry crocodile handbags—revived from a 1920s design and finished with clasps featuring onyx—down the runway at Prada’s womenswear show last week. The bags were offered exclusively to top clients the next day for a little over $20,000.

Their visit also included a tour of Prada’s newly renovated complex in Milan’s Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, where tucked above the public store and exhibition spaces is a private shopping area offering re-editions of 1988 runway looks, on-site tailoring and fine jewelry found nowhere else.

WSJ’s Nick Kostov takes an early look around Prada’s new flagship store in Milan to explore how the brand is aiming to attract higher-end consumers. Photo: Nick Kostov/The Wall Street Journal

This is the life of Prada VIPs, or as the brand calls them, VICs (“very important clients”)—a group becoming more vital to its business. Like rivals before it, the fashion house is deepening its ties with the superrich as it seeks growth at the very top of the market. Prada shuttled more big spenders to Milan last week than it did for its previous womenswear show in February.

“More and more, people don’t just want to wear a tag, but want to understand who is behind that tag,” Andrea Guerra, chief executive of Prada Group, said in an interview. “What we are trying to do is to make an emotional connection. This is why we are building some hospitality, we are building some private spaces.”

The strategy is backed up by arithmetic. Prada’s top customers spend about €7, or about $8, with the brand for every euro it spends entertaining them, Guerra said. But Prada is playing catch-up in courting top spenders, an area where competitors such as Louis Vuitton, Dior and Chanel have invested for years. Executives at rival luxury groups say the return can reach 10 to one.

Prada is working to close the gap with rivals at the very top of the market as it navigates a difficult climate for luxury retail. Just over 2% of luxury shoppers accounted for 45% of global luxury purchases in 2024, according to consulting firm Bain & Co., up from 35% in 2021. Their spending nearly doubled to €165 billion, or about $188 billion, in 2024 from €88 billion in 2019.

Meanwhile, the industry is losing customers at the other end of the market. Globally, about 350 million people shopped at luxury brands in 2024, down about 50 million from a peak in 2022, according to Bain, as aspirational shoppers retreated after years of price increases.

The dynamic reflects what economists call the K-shaped economy, a picture of consumers on different tracks.

Prada’s strategy is on display beneath the soaring glass dome of the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, Milan’s grand 19th-century shopping gallery. The company has spent more than three years renovating the spaces surrounding the original Prada store, opened there by Miuccia Prada’s grandfather Mario in 1913.

The expanded complex, which stretches across eight floors, is part shop, part exhibition space and part private club for Prada’s biggest spenders. In one room, top clients can be groomed with Prada beauty products before trying on clothes next door. Guerra calls the Galleria Prada’s “epicenter of epicenters,” and the brand is replicating the concept in 25 of the world’s biggest luxury capitals.

Prada has more ground to cover at the top of the market than some rivals, analysts say. The house began by selling leather goods and travel trunks to wealthy customers. Its modern breakthrough, however, came from the nylon bags Miuccia Prada began producing in the 1980s. The utilitarian material helped turn the century-old Milanese brand into a global fashion name.

That history now poses a challenge as Prada tries to persuade wealthy customers to spend more with the brand.

“I think Prada is keen to be a ‘me too’ premier league brand,” said Luca Solca, an analyst at Bernstein, a research and brokerage firm. But Prada has further to go, he said, because “Chanel and Dior started in couture.”

Since joining Prada in 2023, Guerra, the chief executive, has added more expensive, elaborate products, unique pieces and services for its wealthiest customers while preserving cheaper ways into the brand.