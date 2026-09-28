Struggling to relax when you finally have time off? Therapist explains why it happens and shares what to do
Sometimes our brains do not allow us to relax even when we are physically on a break, explains Jeffrey Meltzer, while also sharing a way to get out of it.
It is a universal experience that as our lives get busier, we find it increasingly difficult to actually relax, even when we have some free time on our hands. No matter what we do, our minds drift to the tasks that are yet to be done, and unless someone is running out of time, there are always things to be done.
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Taking to Instagram on September 23, Florida-based therapist Jeffrey Meltzer explained the reason behind this phenomenon, and shared what can be done to help ourselves actually relax during our time off.
Why do we have a hard time relaxing?
According to Jeffery, sometimes when we try to relax after a very long day, or while we are on a vacation, all we can think about is responsibilities that we still have, such as pets, taxes, and so on. Therefore, even though we may be doing nothing, we are not actually relaxed.
In the words of the therapist, “Sometimes that happens because your brain doesn't feel comfortable letting go of whatever you're worried about. It's like it doesn't have permission to relax. It doesn't have the green light to chill out.”
Jeffrey explained that this is a problem because it is hard to recover from feeling burnt out when a person’s brain keeps working through their entire break.
How to help our brain relax
The solution to the problem, as per the therapist, involves consciously giving our brain permission to relax. And the way to do that is by putting a time limit on the relaxation.
“You say, ‘Okay, brain, you have permission to fully relax for the next two hours. Then, I'll take some time to look at whatever I'm worried about.’ See, when you tell your brain that you will return to whatever is stressing you out, it can feel more comfortable letting go because you've already decided when you'll deal with it,” explained Jeffrey.
And if the brain brings up the things it wants to worry about again, Jeffrey suggests reminding ourselves that we are on a break, and we will be getting back to the issue in a while.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
Jeffrey Meltzer is a Licensed Mental Health Counselor based in Florida. He graduated with a Master's in Mental Health Counselling from the University of South Florida and has been providing therapy services for over seven years.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More