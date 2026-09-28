The nude-brown lip trend: How to find the right shade for your skin type

Know which nude brown lipstick suits your skin tone (Magnific) By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less Minimalism is trending again, and experts say it is here to stay. And minimalist makeup starts with nude lips. And if you are also planning to follow the trend, then ditch pink nudes and go for the nude-brown lip trend. The right shade of brown not only looks classy and stylish, but it also complements your skin tone.

But finding the right one is not simply about picking the prettiest colour in the tube. A nude-brown lipstick can look effortlessly polished on one person and appear too pale, grey or muddy on another. Your skin tone, undertone, natural lip colour and even the finish of the lipstick can influence how the shade looks once applied.

So, if you are planning to try this trend, here is how to find a nude-brown lipstick that complements your complexion rather than washing it out.

Fair skin: Try soft beige and pinky-brown nudes If you have fair skin, extremely dark brown lipsticks can sometimes overpower your complexion. Instead, look for nude-brown shades with beige, peach or soft pink undertones.

A light caramel nude, rosy brown or muted pink-brown can add definition while keeping the overall look fresh. If your undertone is cool, taupe-brown and pink-brown shades can work particularly well. For warm undertones, try beige, honey or caramel-leaning browns.

I would avoid shades that are almost the same colour as your skin because they can make your lips disappear. A little contrast is what makes a nude lipstick look flattering.