I tried these 5 lipstick shades on my fair skin tone, and 3 of them stood out (HT) By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less The beauty of being a beauty and lifestyle writer is that you get to try and test a lot of skincare and makeup products. Though trying new products is a bit risky for my skin, I still love doing it. This time, I'm trying one of the most loved makeup products: lipsticks. I tried and tested 5 lipstick shades from different brands to see which shade suits my skin tone best. I tried and tested them through my coffee sessions, wore them to work, and went out with my friends, just to test them on their long-lastingness, comfort, shine, and wearability. From pinks to browns and mauves, I tried these 5 lipstick shades and though all 5 of them gave me a beautiful, Insta-worthy look, 3 of them actually stole my heart! Another best part is that all these 5 shades are under ₹600, making them easily affordable. The 5 lipstick shades I tried: Lakme 9 to 5 Forever Matte Lip Crayon, Pitch Pink

House of Makeup Non-sticky Gloss: Pinky Swear

MARS Lip Fuzz Blurring Lip Cream with Cushion Tip Applicator- Bare hug

Elle 18 Butter Matte Lipstick-Mauve mood

RENEE Madness Ph Lipstick Know your undertone Gone are the days when lipsticks were tried on the back of your hand! The new rule is to try a lipstick shade on your wrist to understand your undertone. This helps in knowing which shade suits your skin tone best.

How to check your undertone What you may notice Your likely undertone Lipstick shades to try Check your wrist veins Veins look blue or purple Cool Rosy pink, mauve, berry, plum, blue-based red Check your wrist veins Veins look green Warm Peach, coral, terracotta, warm nude, orange-red Check your wrist veins Difficult to tell whether they are blue or green Neutral Pink nude, rose, mauve, classic red, neutral brown

Pink shades always complement fair skin tone, and they have always been my favourite. I picked Lakme 9 to 5 Forever Matte Lip Crayon in Pitch Pink because I wanted a bright pink that would add colour to my fair complexion without looking too loud. On application, this shade looked fresh and cheerful and gave my lips a bright pop of colour, somewhere in between pink and mauve in a single swipe. I liked the matte and creamy, moisture-rich finish, which felt suitable for everyday office wear as well as casual outings. The lipstick comes with a retractable crayon format that made application quick and fairly precise. This shade is especially perfect for my evening outings and has made a permanent space in my handbag. However, I found the finish slightly drying after a few hours, so if you have dry lips, I would recommend applying lip balm underneath. Overall, it was a flattering pink for my skin tone.

2 . House Of Makeup Non-sticky gloss | High-shine lip gloss for pigmented lips | Lip gloss with hyaluronic acid | Zero stickiness (Pinky Swear) Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

Ever since I tried House of Makeup skin tint, their lip gloss was on my bucket list. Moreover, I included the House of Makeup Non-Sticky Gloss as I wanted something glossy in my five-shade experiment rather than testing only matte formulas. This shade is between pink and nude, is wearable, and I applied it on its own to see how it complemented my fair skin. So, after using it without a lipstick, it gave a nice, shiny pop to my lips; however, after trying it on a lipstick shade close to the gloss shade, it just accentuated my pout. I especially love wearing this gloss to my office to avoid frequent reapplication, as it stays put on your lips unless you need frequent coffee breaks! I liked the juicy shine and the fact that the formula did not feel excessively sticky on my lips. It instantly made my lips look fuller and worked particularly well with minimal makeup. However, like most glosses, it did not have the staying power of a matte lipstick and needed reapplication after eating or drinking. I would reach for this when I want a fresh, effortless makeup look.

I chose MARS Lip Fuzz Blurring Lip Cream in Bare Hug because I wanted to test a soft nude that would work with my fair skin without making my face look washed out. Another reason was a lipstick with a cushion tip! The lipstick is paraben-free, and that was one more reason for me to test it. The lipstick is easily blendable, and it gives a smooth, blurred look. High pigment and a rich colour payoff actually gave me another reason I kept it in my handbag for all my evening parties. The cushion-tip applicator made it easy to spread the creamy formula evenly, and I liked the blurred, soft-focus effect it gave my lips. The shade is somewhere between a nude and a brown shade that looked subtle and polished, making it a nice option for everyday makeup with a more defined eye look. My only concern was that the shade felt a little too muted for me when worn alone. Also, you would need to rotate the applicator a couple of times the first time for the colour to pop out. The lipstick is also a bit watery, though the cushion applicator does its work; you have to be cautious to avoid over-spillage of the lipstick. And do look out for the lipstick smudging on your teeth!

Mauves have always been my mood uplifted and this Mauve Mood shade by Elle 18 caught my attention. More so because mauve shades are usually an easy way to add colour without going too bold. On my fair skin, this shade looked sophisticated and slightly cool-toned, which I particularly liked for evening makeup. The shade is vibrant, so you might not want to experiment with bold eye looks, but this one is not your daily office-wear shade. The lipstick is buttery, glided smoothly across my lips and felt more comfortable than some traditional matte lipsticks. I also liked that the colour could be built up depending on how intense I wanted it. As the lipstick is loaded with peptides, it does give my lips a fuller look. The buttery formula kept my lips nourished and moisturised for long hours; however, I still prefer wearing a lip balm underneath no matter what lipstick I'm trying. I noticed that the finish was not completely transfer-proof, and I needed a little touch-up after eating. For me, the shade was the real winner; it gave my complexion a soft, defined look without feeling overly dramatic.