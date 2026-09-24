Why do you wake up tired every day? Your body may be signalling more than just a lack of sleep

According to Tamanna Singh, it's usually your body waving a flag at you, and it's worth stopping to notice. She highlighted that during perimenopause and menopause, hormones like estrogen and progesterone start fluctuating. Progesterone, in particular, has a calming effect and helps you get into deep, restorative sleep. When it drops, your sleep gets lighter and more broken up, even if you don't remember waking up. So you can technically be "asleep" for eight hours and still feel like you ran a marathon by morning. This is one of the most confusing parts for women, because on paper, nothing looks wrong.

Waking up tired, even after a full night's sleep, is one of the most common things these days, especially among women. It's usually your body waving a flag at you, and it's worth stopping to notice. In this edition of ‘Your body is trying to tell you,’ HT Lifestyle spoke to Tamanna Singh, certified menopause coach and co- founder of Menoveda, to decode sleep tiredness.

You went to bed on time. You didn't lie awake. And yet, you wake up depleted. There's also cortisol, your stress hormone, to think about. “When cortisol is out of rhythm, it can spike at the wrong times, like early morning, leaving you groggy and drained before the day has even started,” said Tamanna.

Add in blood sugar dips overnight, a common but overlooked factor, and you have a body that's working hard while you sleep, rather than genuinely resting. According to Tamanna, other frequent causes include low iron, an underactive thyroid, or magnesium deficiency, all of which quietly sap your energy without any dramatic symptoms to warn you.

“Constant tiredness on waking is rarely just in your head — it's your body asking for attention, often for weeks before anyone takes it seriously enough to look closer,” said Tamanna.