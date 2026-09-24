Why do you wake up tired every day? Your body may be signalling more than just a lack of sleep
If you wake up tired every day, don’t ignore it. Here’s what your body may be trying to tell you about your health.
Waking up tired, even after a full night's sleep, is one of the most common things these days, especially among women. It's usually your body waving a flag at you, and it's worth stopping to notice. In this edition of ‘Your body is trying to tell you,’ HT Lifestyle spoke to Tamanna Singh, certified menopause coach and co- founder of Menoveda, to decode sleep tiredness.
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Why do you still feel tired after sleeping?
According to Tamanna Singh, it's usually your body waving a flag at you, and it's worth stopping to notice. She highlighted that during perimenopause and menopause, hormones like estrogen and progesterone start fluctuating. Progesterone, in particular, has a calming effect and helps you get into deep, restorative sleep. When it drops, your sleep gets lighter and more broken up, even if you don't remember waking up. So you can technically be "asleep" for eight hours and still feel like you ran a marathon by morning. This is one of the most confusing parts for women, because on paper, nothing looks wrong.
You went to bed on time. You didn't lie awake. And yet, you wake up depleted. There's also cortisol, your stress hormone, to think about. “When cortisol is out of rhythm, it can spike at the wrong times, like early morning, leaving you groggy and drained before the day has even started,” said Tamanna.
Add in blood sugar dips overnight, a common but overlooked factor, and you have a body that's working hard while you sleep, rather than genuinely resting. According to Tamanna, other frequent causes include low iron, an underactive thyroid, or magnesium deficiency, all of which quietly sap your energy without any dramatic symptoms to warn you.
“Constant tiredness on waking is rarely just in your head — it's your body asking for attention, often for weeks before anyone takes it seriously enough to look closer,” said Tamanna.
What can help?
● Keep a consistent sleep and wake time, even on weekends
● Avoid heavy meals, alcohol, or screens right before bed
● Get simple blood tests done — thyroid, iron, and vitamin D are a good starting point
● Don't dismiss it as normal just because it's common among women your age
If this has been going on for weeks, it's worth having a proper conversation with a doctor or a hormone health coach rather than just pushing through with more coffee. Your body isn't being dramatic. It's being honest, in the only language it has. And the sooner you listen, the sooner you can actually feel rested again, not just awake, but genuinely restored.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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