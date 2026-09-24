Pregnancy sleep problems? Gynaecologist Dr Sushruta Mokadam explains why sleep gets worse in the third trimester
Why does sleep worsen in the third trimester? Effective tips to improve rest, including sleep positions and lifestyle adjustments for expectant mothers.
As the baby grows, finding a comfortable sleeping position can become difficult. Still, simple changes can help pregnant women sleep better. Pregnancy is often described as a time when women should “sleep as much as possible.” Yet, for many expectant mothers, especially during the third trimester, getting a good night’s sleep can be surprisingly difficult. A growing belly, frequent bathroom trips, back pain, and an active baby can turn bedtime into a struggle.
Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust.Read moreRead less
Career journey and experience
Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon.
From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?”
Subject expertise
With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions.
In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context.
Education and professional background
Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first.
Editorial Philosophy
I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers.
Career journey and experience
Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon.
From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?”
Subject expertise
With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions.
In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context.
Education and professional background
Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first.
Editorial Philosophy
I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers.
Why does sleep get worse in the third trimester?
“While some sleep disruption is common during pregnancy, persistent poor sleep shouldn't be accepted as part of the journey,” Dr Sushruta Mokadam, Senior Consultant - Obstetrician & Gynecologist, Motherhood Hospitals, Kharadi, Pune, tells Health Shots.
- A growing belly: As the baby grows, finding a comfortable position becomes harder. Lying in one position for too long can cause discomfort in the back, hips, or legs.
- Frequent urination: Pregnancy hormones and pressure from the growing uterus on the bladder can make women wake up several times during the night.
- Heartburn and indigestion: Hormonal changes and pressure on the stomach can trigger acidity or heartburn, particularly after meals or when lying down.
- Back and leg discomfort: The extra weight of pregnancy can put pressure on the lower back and legs. Some women may also experience leg cramps or restless legs at night.
- Baby movements: Babies can become more active at certain times, and their movements may make it harder for the mother to fall asleep or stay asleep.
- Anxiety and racing thoughts: Concerns about labor, delivery, the baby’s health, and becoming a parent can also make it difficult to switch off mentally at bedtime.
Tips to sleep better
- Use pillows for support: A pregnancy pillow or strategically placed pillows can support the belly, back, and knees, making side sleeping more comfortable.
- Try sleeping on your side: Side sleeping is generally recommended later in pregnancy. If you wake up on your back, turn onto your side rather than worrying.
- Avoid heavy meals before bedtime: Give yourself some time between dinner and sleep, particularly if you experience heartburn.
- Limit caffeine: Tea, coffee, and other caffeinated drinks later in the day can make it harder to fall asleep.
- Take a magnesium supplement at bedtime. Magnesium has proven benefits.
- Keep a regular routine: Going to bed and waking up at similar times can help your body develop a healthy sleep pattern.
- Create a calming bedtime routine: Gentle stretching, deep breathing, reading or a warm bath may help the body relax.
What is the relationship between restless legs syndrome and sleep?
If sleep problems are severe, persistent or affecting your daytime functioning, speak to your obstetrician. Loud snoring, breathing pauses, severe restless legs, significant anxiety or persistent insomnia may need medical attention. Good sleep may become harder during pregnancy, but women do not have to struggle through it silently. Small adjustments, comfort measures, and timely medical advice can make the final months more restful.
(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)
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