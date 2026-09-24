70-year-old woman is more ripped than most 30-year-olds: 5 things to do now if you want to 'feel amazing' at her age

Ever tried convincing yourself that strength training is only for 30-somethings chasing aesthetic goals? Meet Carrie Sisson — a fitness content creator and clothing designer at Peluva, who is currently 70-years-old. In an Instagram video showcasing her sculpted shoulders, biceps, and abs, she broke down how to thrive in your later decades. Also read | 91-year-old woman proves fitness has no expiration date: 'I go for a swim, yoga, Pilates and walk 12000 steps daily'

In her August 28 post, Carrie shared a blueprint for ageing gracefully, powerfully, and without apology. “I’m 70 now. If you’re between 30 and 60, these are five things to start if you want to feel amazing at my age,” she wrote as she offered a compelling, experience-backed argument for prioritising physical strength and mental resilience today.

Rethinking fitness and building insurance For decades, we — particularly women — were taught that physical wellness was measured in kilos lost and calories burned. Carrie challenged that paradigm head-on, urging people to abandon restrictive mindsets in favour of functional power:

1. Focus on functional strength: "Start caring more about the weight you can lift than the weight you weigh," Carrie shared, adding, "I promise your strength is going to matter so much more to your future than fitting into a smaller pair of jeans!"

2. Prioritise muscle density: "Build muscle like your future depends on it (it does- more than you can imagine). Muscle is like our insurance policy for ageing," Carrie advised.

3. Shift focus from pure cardio to strength: She added, "Stop treating cardio like the answer to everything. Get your heart rate up, but make strength training the foundation. Being able to carry your groceries, get off the floor, climb stairs and pick up your grandchildren is a much better goal than simply burning calories."

By reframing exercise as an investment in mobility and self-sufficiency, Carrie highlighted how physical fitness directly preserves quality of life. Also read | Jyotika's ‘insane’ high-intensity workout routine at 47 leaves fans speechless: 'Real inspiration'