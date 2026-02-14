91-year-old woman proves fitness has no expiration date: 'I go for a swim, yoga, Pilates and walk 12000 steps daily'
91-year-old Jill from Australia is defying age norms with her active lifestyle. She swims 1-2 times a week, does yoga and Pilates, and walks 12,000 steps a day.
While many are looking for a 'fountain of youth' in a bottle, 91-year-old Jill from Australia has found it in her sneakers. In a video shared by nutritionist and fitness coach Theresa Moloney on December 27, 2025, Jill revealed the rigorous — and disciplined — lifestyle that keeps her thriving in her tenth decade. Also read | Helen at 86 shares 4 balance, strength exercises that prove ‘movement has no age limit’; reveals why she works out
Her secret? It’s less about a magic pill and more about a relentless commitment to movement. In fact, Jill’s 'average' day would be a challenge for someone half her age.
A daily routine that can put youth to shame
Jill's fitness regimen is built on a foundation of high-volume activity and variety: she shared that she averages 12,000 steps daily. This isn't just a flat stroll through the park; her route often includes the iconic trek over the Sydney Harbour Bridge to the Opera House and back — a path famous for its steep hills and endless stairs. Beyond walking, Jill incorporates swimming, one to two times a week, alongside regular sessions of yoga and Pilates to maintain flexibility and core strength.
The philosophy of 'staying in touch'
When asked directly about her secret to longevity, Jill pointed to two main pillars: consistency and community. "I think just staying active," Jill said, adding, "I go for a walk every day. Every day of my life... and being in touch with everybody around you."
Jill’s focus on ‘being in touch’ highlights a growing body of research suggesting that social connectivity is just as vital for longevity as physical exercise. Her genuine love for her active lifestyle suggested that the psychological joy of movement is what makes the physical effort sustainable. According to a 2025 study, social networking can help older adults have a better quality of life, than previously known. Click here to know more.
Breaking the ageing stereotype
Jill’s story serves as a powerful rebuttal to the idea that ageing inevitably means a decline into sedentary living. By navigating the challenging terrain of Sydney and maintaining a multi-disciplinary fitness routine, she stands as a testament to human resilience.
A comment on the video read, “Is she real ? Is that possible ? I cannot believe you can do 12000 at 91… just pure wow. I mean wow." A person also said, “Wow she is inspirational.” Someone also commented, “She looks amazing. I wish to be as youthful as her.”
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.
