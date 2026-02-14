91-year-old woman proves fitness has no expiration date: 'I go for a swim, yoga, Pilates and walk 12000 steps daily'

While many are looking for a 'fountain of youth' in a bottle, 91-year-old Jill from Australia has found it in her sneakers. In a video shared by nutritionist and fitness coach Theresa Moloney on December 27, 2025, Jill revealed the rigorous — and disciplined — lifestyle that keeps her thriving in her tenth decade. Also read | Helen at 86 shares 4 balance, strength exercises that prove ‘movement has no age limit’; reveals why she works out 91-year-old Jill from Australia defies age norms with a rigorous routine of swimming, yoga, Pilates, and walking 12,000 steps daily. (Representative picture: Freepik)

Her secret? It’s less about a magic pill and more about a relentless commitment to movement. In fact, Jill’s 'average' day would be a challenge for someone half her age.

A daily routine that can put youth to shame Jill's fitness regimen is built on a foundation of high-volume activity and variety: she shared that she averages 12,000 steps daily. This isn't just a flat stroll through the park; her route often includes the iconic trek over the Sydney Harbour Bridge to the Opera House and back — a path famous for its steep hills and endless stairs. Beyond walking, Jill incorporates swimming, one to two times a week, alongside regular sessions of yoga and Pilates to maintain flexibility and core strength.

The philosophy of 'staying in touch' When asked, 'what is your secret to staying so fit at age 91?' Jill said: "I go for a swim, one to two times a week. I do yoga. I do and Pilates. On average, 12,000 steps in a day."

When asked directly about her secret to longevity, Jill pointed to two main pillars: consistency and community. "I think just staying active," Jill said, adding, "I go for a walk every day. Every day of my life... and being in touch with everybody around you."

Jill’s focus on ‘being in touch’ highlights a growing body of research suggesting that social connectivity is just as vital for longevity as physical exercise. Her genuine love for her active lifestyle suggested that the psychological joy of movement is what makes the physical effort sustainable. According to a 2025 study, social networking can help older adults have a better quality of life, than previously known. Click here to know more.