Heartfelt ways to reconnect with your ageing mom before it’s too late

India is witnessing a rapid rise in its elderly population, with projectionsestimating over 300 million people above the age of 60 by 2050. Among them, elderly women, especially mothers, face distinct emotional challenges. After years devoted to nurturing their families, many now find themselves battling a quiet sense of abandonment, as the rhythm of modern life moves on without them. The silent struggle: How ageing and isolation impact mothers’ morale and how grown children can uplift their spirits.(Image by Unsplash)

Ageing in silence: The hidden weight of loneliness

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Reema Nadig, director and group COO of Lifebridge Group, shared, “For those living alone, the emotional strain of ageing is often amplified by prolonged periods of solitude. The quiet can be overwhelming, especially when there’s little daily interaction or meaningful engagement.”

She opined, “Over time, this emotional weight can begin to affect overall well-being, disrupting sleep, dulling appetite and chipping away at energy and enthusiasm. What begins as loneliness can slowly wear down both the body and spirit, making it even more important to foster a lifestyle filled with connection, joy, and purposeful activity.”

More than gratitude: What ageing mothers truly need

Celebrating our mothers with messages on birthdays or Mother’s Day is meaningful but genuine support in their later years goes far beyond occasional expressions, it calls for consistent presence, compassion and active involvement.

Lifestyle tips for promoting mental wellness among seniors and their children (Image by Freepik)

Dr Reema Nadig asserted, “Adult children must understand that it’s often the smallest gestures, a regular phone call, a visit, involving them in everyday decisions, or simply seeking their advice, that can breathe life back into their days. These actions do more than offer comfort; they affirm that they still matter.”

She added, “For many ageing mothers, what hurts most isn't just the physical distance, it’s the emotional disconnect. They don’t only miss their children’s presence; they miss the feeling of being essential, of having a role in the lives they once built and nurtured.”

Reimagining support: Blending traditional values with modern realities

India has long prided itself on its family-centric culture, where caring for elders is a moral and emotional obligation. Yet, with modern life pulling families across continents and work schedules becoming more demanding, intentions don’t always match actions.

Encouraging your parents to pursue hobbies, engage in social activities, or explore mindfulness practices can help combat feelings of loneliness and foster a sense of fulfillment. (Freepik)

This doesn't mean love has faded but our methods of showing it must evolve. This need becomes even more apparent as today’s fast-paced lifestyle redefines how families connect and care.

Dr Reema Nadig said, “With children often living in different cities or countries and juggling demanding careers, traditional caregiving roles are being stretched. That doesn’t mean love or intention has diminished but how we show care must evolve with the times.”

For many adult children, this means accepting that being the sole caregiver may not always be possible and that’s perfectly okay. Dr Reema Nadig said, “Turning to community support, encouraging social engagement through senior clubs, or choosing professional elder care isn’t a sign of neglect. It’s a thoughtful, modern approach to ensuring mothers receive the companionship, emotional engagement and wellness-focused attention they deserve to enjoy vibrant, fulfilling later years.”

Community and connection: Pathways to restoration

Dr Reema Nadig suggested, “Specialised elder care centers, senior social clubs and neighbourhood support systems are more than just amenities, they are vital spaces for restoring dignity and connection in the lives of aging mothers. These initiatives offer opportunities to rebuild community bonds and provide a renewed sense of purpose that can counteract the emotional toll of isolation.”

Expert on benefits of palliative care for the elderly (Andrea Piacquadio)

According to her, simple activities like gardening, devotional gatherings, group storytelling, or art sessions may appear small, but they carry significant emotional weight. Dr Reema Nadig explained, “They create space for joy, validation, and companionship, reminding mothers that they are not alone and that their lives continue to hold meaning. Investing in wellness programs that address both physical and mental health is not an act of charity but is a necessary step toward building an inclusive, caring society. One that truly values the well-being of its elders and honors the generations who came before.”

A call to action: Small changes, lasting impact

Dr Reema Nadig recommended, “To every son and daughter,take a moment to consider the emotional world your mother inhabits today. When was the last time you asked how she was really feeling? When did you last share a moment of laughter, or simply sit with her in silence? The remedy for loneliness often lies not in grand gestures, but in small, intentional acts of connection, a regular phone call, a message, or an unexpected visit. These gestures affirm her value and presence in your life.”

The struggle of ageing mothers in isolation doesn’t have to be an unspoken truth. With awareness, empathy and consistent effort, we can play a powerful role in transforming our mother’s later years into a chapter marked not by decline but by dignity, companionship and emotional richness.

After all, these women spent a lifetime lifting others up. It’s time we return the embrace, with love, presence and care.