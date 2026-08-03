TUA review: 7 dishes and drinks to try at Kolkata’s new drink and dine destination

When it comes to nightlife in Indian metropolises, Kolkata is not among the top cities to come to mind at present. However, there are visible efforts for change, spearheaded by new establishments that seek to bring back the bling to the city of joy every night.

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One such new location is TUA, located on the second floor of a business park in the heart of the city. It is a drink and dine destination, situated right next door to Synthe, its sister establishment, which is a drink and smoking lounge.

The dimly lit place is a sea of red, with a DJ and an open bar. It serves as an intimate experience for a niche audience. But they do so well. The food menu, which features a mix of modern Asian and Mediterranean cuisines, is designed by Chef Vaibhav Bhargava, while the drinks menu, which features an extensive selection of cocktails segregated by human “moods,” is designed by Ankur Chawla. Here are seven of the best items we tried at the place.