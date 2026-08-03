9 unusual Japanese habits that may seem strange but actually make everyday life better

Many simple habits can feel unusual when you first hear about them. Yet some mindfulness practices, often associated with Japanese ideas of intentional living and self-awareness, encourage you to slow down, reflect, and pay closer attention to your thoughts and emotions. While these practices are not backed by scientific evidence in every case, many people find them helpful for creating moments of calm and bringing more intention into daily life.

Here are nine unique habits that may seem strange at first but could help you feel more present and connected to yourself.

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1. Talk to your body Take a quiet moment to speak kindly to different parts of your body, such as your stomach, chest, or throat. These areas often hold physical tension during stressful times. While they cannot literally hear you, acknowledging them can help you become more aware of how stress affects your body and encourage relaxation.

2. Thank something before you let it go Before donating, recycling, or throwing away something that has been part of your life, pause and say "thank you." Expressing gratitude, even for everyday objects, can make it easier to let go and create a sense of emotional closure.

3. Write an intention and burn a bay leaf Some people write a goal or intention on a dried bay leaf before safely burning it. The ritual itself is symbolic. Taking time to focus on what you want can make your intentions feel more meaningful and encourage you to work toward them with greater clarity.

4. Wash away the stress If you have spent time in a draining situation or around someone who has left you feeling emotionally exhausted, try washing your hands with cold water. The simple act can serve as a mental reset, helping you leave that experience behind and move on with a clearer mind.

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5. Ask your mind a question before bed Before going to sleep, place a glass of water by your bedside if you wish and ask yourself one important question. Your brain continues processing thoughts while you sleep, and you may wake up with a fresh perspective or a new idea.

6. Ask your future self for guidance Try asking yourself out loud, "What do you need me to do today?" Imagining what your future self would advise can help you make decisions that align with your long-term goals instead of acting on impulse.

7. Apologize to your younger self Stand in front of a mirror and offer a sincere apology to your younger self for moments of pain, self-criticism, or missed compassion. This gentle exercise can encourage self-forgiveness and remind you to treat yourself with more kindness today.

8. Walk backwards for a minute After a stressful or emotional moment, carefully walk backwards in a safe, open space for about a minute. Changing your movement can interrupt repetitive thought patterns and help shift your focus away from the situation that is bothering you.