'Haldi sponsored by Thanos': Internet reacts as Gen Z couple ditches traditional yellow for purple paste at haldi
A couple swapped the traditional yellow haldi for purple paste at their pre-wedding ceremony, sparking hilarious reactions and a meme fest across social media.
Remember when the biggest haldi dilemma was, "Don't wear white, it'll get stained?" Well... we've officially moved on. A purple haldi ceremony has taken social media by storm, leaving the internet equally fascinated and confused. On July 31, content creator Aaliyah shared an Instagram video from her friends Aaditya and Mansi's unconventional pre-wedding celebration, and it quickly garnered millions of views and thousands of reactions. (Also read: Everyday explained: Why Indian trucks have ‘Horn OK Please’ sign painted on the back )
For generations, the haldi ceremony has been synonymous with one unmistakable colour: yellow. The vibrant turmeric paste, traditionally applied to the bride and groom's faces and bodies, symbolises prosperity, purification and new beginnings in Indian weddings. But Aaditya and Mansi decided to rewrite the visual script by replacing the customary yellow haldi with a purple-coloured paste, covering each other in shades of lavender instead.
How internet reacted
As with any viral wedding trend, social media users wasted no time sharing their reactions. One user commented, "Ye Gen Z log kuch bhi karte rehte hai yaar" (These Gen Z people keep coming up with the most random things), while another added, "Vo sab to theek hai par inko Thanos kyu bana diya!" (Everything else is fine, but why did they turn themselves into Thanos?) A third joked, "This looks like a deleted scene from a Dharma movie," while another wrote, "Lavender haldi before GTA 7 is wild."
Many users also came up with witty one-liners. One commented, "Purple is the new yellow," while another quipped, "Haldi ceremony sponsored by Thanos, delivered by Zepto." Another user joked, "KKR fans entering CSK territory," while others wrote, "Wedding planners are working overtime after this," and "This is why Indian weddings are unmatched."
Traditions are evolving, not disappearing
If there's one thing Gen Z has mastered, it's giving tradition a fresh visual identity. They're not replacing age-old rituals; they're reimagining how they look. The purple haldi wasn't just about swapping one colour for another; it reflected a growing shift in how younger couples are approaching weddings. Rather than following every custom exactly as it's always been done, they're adding their own creative flair while preserving the emotion and significance behind the rituals.
The trend also highlights a broader transformation in Indian weddings, where personalisation has become just as important as tradition. From colour-coordinated dress codes and Pinterest-worthy décor to themed celebrations and unconventional wedding outfits, every function is carefully curated to reflect the couple's personality. Weddings today are no longer just ceremonial occasions; they're immersive experiences designed to tell a unique story.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More