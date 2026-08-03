Yellow eyes, dark urine, and more: Gastroenterologist explains the hepatitis symptoms that need immediate attention

According to Dr Sanjay Khanna, when hepatitis affects the body, it begins showing visible warning signs. Along with yellow eyes , dark urine, and itchy skin, some even experience fatigue, nausea, loss of appetite, abdominal discomfort, or fever.

One of the biggest challenges with hepatitis is that it often develops silently, with many people experiencing mild symptoms until significant liver damage has occurred. Dr Sanjay Khanna, Co-chairman of Manipal Institute of Gastroenterology, Hepato-Biliary and Pancreatic Sciences, Manipal Hospital Dwarka, New Delhi, reveals the early warning signs of hepatitis and why timely diagnosis can protect your liver.

The liver is one of the body's most vital organs, performing hundreds of essential functions, including filtering toxins, aiding digestion, storing nutrients, and regulating metabolism . However, when the liver becomes inflamed due to hepatitis, its ability to function properly is affected.

“Ignoring these symptoms allows the infection or liver damage to progress silently. Hepatitis can be caused by viral infections (Hepatitis A, B, C, D, and E), excessive alcohol consumption, certain medications, autoimmune diseases, or fatty liver disease,” added Dr Sanjay Khanna. While some forms resolve on their own, others can become chronic and require long-term treatment.

Tips to keep your liver healthy Get vaccinated against Hepatitis A and Hepatitis B.

Fill your plate with fresh fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and protein while cutting down on processed and oily foods.

Wash your hands regularly and make sure to stay away from contaminated food, water, and blood.

Staying physically active keeps the body healthy and helps the liver to function better.

Limit alcohol intake, avoid sharing razors or needles, and get vaccinated against hepatitis B as suggested by the doctor.