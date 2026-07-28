Can manicure and pedicure lead to hepatitis B and C? Hepatologist Dr Amey Sonavane explains

Hepatitis is the inflammation of the liver caused by viral infections. Two of the most common types of the disease are hepatitis B and hepatitis C. They are typically caused when infected blood enters a healthy person’s body. The chances of hepatitis infection during manicure and pedicure is less but not zero. (Pexel)

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Interacting with HT Lifestyle on the occasion of World Hepatitis Day, which is observed annually on July 28, Dr Amey Sonavane shared that hepatitis B can be transmitted through microscopic amounts of infected blood or body fluids.

The same is also possible in case of hepatitis C, but the transmission is less efficient. This is why infection-control practices matter even when there is no visible bleeding.

Risk of hepatitis infection during manicure and pedicure One of the less obvious situations people may not associate with hepatitis B or C is a manicure or pedicure.

As Dr Sonavane explained, “A small nick around the nail or cuticle may seem insignificant, but if a tool has been contaminated with infected blood and is then reused without appropriate cleaning, disinfection or sterilisation, there is a small but real potential route for transmission.”

The same principle applies to any procedure where a needle or sharp instrument can pierce the skin or come into contact with blood, such as getting a tattoo or body piercings.

Dr Sonavane explained that the concern is not the tattoo or piercing itself, but unsafe practices such as reusing needles, using equipment that has not been properly sterilised, or allowing materials to become contaminated with blood.