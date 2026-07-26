Worried about Hepatitis B and C? Gastroenterologist Dr Shubham Vatsya explains facts that every family should know

According to the gastroenterologist, the biggest problem is that these infections frequently do not have symptoms in the early stages. Many people feel perfectly fine and may not know they have the disease until they have routine blood tests or complications arise.

“Some improve completely, while others cause long-term infection, which may gradually cause liver damage over several years. Untreated, chronic hepatitis may result in liver cirrhosis, liver failure or liver cancer,” he warned.

“Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C are diseases that are transmitted by viruses and affect the liver,” stated Dr Vatsya. “The liver has various important functions, such as detoxification, digestion, and storage of nutrients. These viruses can inflame the liver.”

In an interaction with HT Lifestyle, gastroenterologist Dr Shubham Vatsya pointed out that understanding how diseases are spread, separating myths from facts, and providing early testing and treatment can help keep people and their families from developing long-term liver disease.

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Hepatitis is the inflammation of the liver caused by viruses. While there are various types of the disease based on the cause of infection, two of the most common types include Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C. They often go undetected until they cause liver damage.

Dr Vatsya shared that there are many misconceptions about Hepatitis B and C. A popular myth is that these infections are transmitted by sharing food, hugging, shaking hands, coughing or sharing the same utensils.

“In fact, they are not transmitted by casual contact,” he stated. “Hepatitis B is transmitted in infected blood and body fluids, such as from a mother to her child at birth, from one person to another through unprotected sex, and sharing contaminated needles.”

“Transmission of Hepatitis C is primarily from contact with the infected blood, for example via unsafe injection, unsterilised medical supplies, and sharing of needles,” added the gastroenterologist.

Another myth is that only those who have symptoms can have hepatitis. Dr Vatsya pointed out that many people who are infected may not have symptoms for years.

“If symptoms do occur, they can range from fatigue, decreased appetite, nausea, fever, abdominal pain, dark urine, yellowing of the eyes, and skin (jaundice), to unexplained weight loss,” he shared.

Who is at risk of Hepatitis B and C? Hepatitis B or C can occur in anyone, but some individuals are more likely to get it. According to Dr Vatsya, they include health care workers, those who regularly receive blood transfusions, dialysis patients and individuals who share injection drugs, babies born to mothers with Hepatitis B and people who have unprotected sex with someone who is infected.

“Family members of an infected individual should also talk to their health care provider about screening and vaccination, if indicated,” cautioned the gastroenterologist.

Prevention and treatment of Hepatitis B and C The good news is that Hepatitis B is preventable with a safe and effective vaccination program. However, there is currently no vaccine for Hepatitis C, so prevention is even more critical.

“Do not share needles, medical instruments, toothbrushes, nail clippers or razors and always make sure injection equipment, tattoo equipment, and medical instruments are sterile,” shared Dr Vatsya.

Fortunately, blood tests can detect both Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C. With early diagnosis, doctors can monitor liver health, and treatment can be started if needed.

As Dr Vatsya stated, “Chronic Hepatitis B may need to be monitored over a long period of time and, in some cases, treated with antiviral drugs to keep the virus under control, but most cases of Hepatitis C are now curable if treatment is begun early.”

“Families should not be afraid, nor be stigmatised, by persons living with hepatitis since these infections are not transmitted through normal social contact. There are easy things to do to help protect your liver: Be sure to get vaccinated against Hepatitis B, follow good hygiene practices, avoid being exposed to infected blood, and ask your healthcare provider for advice if you are at risk,” he advised.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Dr Shubham Vatsya, MBBS, MD, DM, is the Director and Head of Department, Gastro Sciences, at ISIC Multispeciality Hospital. He has over 12 years of experience with expertise in advanced endoscopic procedures (ERCP, EUS), hepatopancreatic biliary system, motility disorders, and IBD.