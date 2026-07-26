Ever wondered if the black spot after getting a pencil stuck under your skin as a kid is lead? Dr Kunal Sood explains
Getting the tip of the pencil stuck under the skin is a common childhood experience. While it can leave a black spot, it poses no major health risk.
Accidentally stabbing oneself with the tip of a sharp pencil, or getting pricked by a friend in jest, is a universal experience. It often leaves a black spot under the skin, the place where bits of the pencil “lead” might have broken off and stayed.
Also Read | When is bone pain more than gym injury? Orthopaedic Dr Brajesh Koushle shares everyday warning signs
But does it possess a serious health concern? This is the question that haunts many parents, especially if one knows that the element lead is highly toxic and a classic slow poison.
To clear the doubts, Dr Kunal Sood took to Instagram on July 26 and explained what the black mark actually is and whether one should be concerned about it.
What is the black mark?
“Do you remember stabbing yourself with a pencil as a kid and wondering if the lead would stain your skin forever? In many cases, it actually can,” stated the physician.
However, the good news is that it is not the toxic element that many fear it to be. The dark core of the pencil, which is commonly referred to as the pencil “lead,” is not made from the element lead, but rather graphite, which is a form of carbon and not toxic like lead.
“If a tiny piece stays trapped under your skin, it can leave a small grey or blue spot called a graphite tattoo,” explained Dr Sood. “Because the graphite sits in the deeper layer of the skin, it often stays there for years without causing any problems.”
Does a graphite tattoo pose health risks?
According to Dr Sood, most people never need treatment for a graphite tattoo, and it usually doesn't spread or cause lead poisoning.
“The biggest concern is right after the injury, when bacteria can enter through the puncture wound,” he shared.
On rare occasions, the body can react to the retained graphite years later and form a small inflammatory lump called a foreign body granuloma.
“Any new redness, swelling, pus, fever, or a spot that starts growing or changing over time should be evaluated,” suggested the physician.
The key is that a tiny grey mark from a pencil is usually a cosmetic reminder of childhood, not a sign of lead toxicity, he assured.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
Dr Kunal Sood, MD, is a double board-certified physician in Anesthesiology and Interventional Pain Medicine. He did his residency and fellowship in anesthesiology at Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan, followed by a one-year fellowship in interventional pain medicine. He later became the Medical Director of the office in Germantown, Maryland.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.