UK nutritionist warns 'your rice is full of toxic arsenic', explains 'method to cut rice toxicity by 73%'

A UK-based nutritionist has issued a stark warning to consumers about a staple food item found in nearly every kitchen pantry, saying that popular cooking methods expose them to dangerous chemical levels. Also read | Chef Karan Gokani shares a simple hack for leftover curry: Watch full video of his step-by-step recipe for pulao Nutritionist Zib Atkins shared two hacks to make rice a superfood: add coconut oil while cooking and refrigerate before consuming to increase resistant starch. (Freepik)

On June 12, Zib Atkins took to Instagram to upload a video detailing the hidden dangers lurking in standard bags of rice. "Your rice is full of toxic arsenic," he warned, adding, "Now, this is a big problem. You don't want to be eating arsenic."

According to Zib, the presence of the heavy metal is not a minor health concern. He noted that regular ingestion of the substance 'has been linked with cancers, cardiovascular disease, and diabetes'. "Most rice is loaded with arsenic – linked to cancer, heart disease and diabetes," Zib added in his video caption, before offering reassurance to anxious viewers. "But don’t panic. Here’s how to cut it by 73 percent (backed by science)."

The method: parboiling with absorption To combat the high chemical levels, Zib demonstrated a multi-step cooking process known as the 'parboiling with absorption method'. He urged anyone who consumes rice regularly to follow the routine and shared, "If you eat a lot of rice or you know anybody who does, share this with them to help improve their health and yours, too."

1. The initial prep

The process begins with cold, clean water. "Now, first up, you want to rinse your rice a couple of times just with normal cold filtered water, as this can remove some of the arsenic," Zib said.

2. The first noil

While the rice rests for a few minutes, cooks should prepare a large pot of water on the stove at the specified ratio. "So, you want to use four parts water to one part rice. Now, I've got one cup of rice to four cups of water," Zib explained. After a quick rinse and drain, the rice is added directly to the boiling water. "This is called parboiling, and it's the key to removing arsenic from the water. You want to keep this par-boiling for 4 minutes," he added.

3. The final simmer

Once the initial four-minute boil is complete, the water must be discarded. "Then you want to take it off the boil. You want to drain out that water. Want to rinse it once. And then you want to add two cups of water for each one cup of rice," Zib instructed. The pot is then placed back onto the stovetop. "Get it back onto the hob on a medium heat. Lid on and leave it for the water to boil off," he added.