Chef Karan Gokani shares a simple hack for leftover curry: Watch full video of his step-by-step recipe for pulao

Instead, this is a simple pulao (or pilaf) — a technique in which every grain of rice absorbs the seasoned liquid as it cooks. The result is a dish that is lighter, faster, and often more flavourful than the original meal.

Rather than simply reheating a bowl of curry, Karan’s method breathes new life into leftovers by using the curry as a flavorful poaching liquid for rice. While many might mistake a meat-and-rice dish for a biryani, Karan is quick to draw a line. "This is completely different from a biryani, which is layered and a lot more complex," he explained.

In the world of professional cooking, 'reducing waste' often sounds like a chore. But for chef and restaurateur Karan Gokani, it’s an opportunity for a culinary upgrade. In an Instagram video shared on January 22, Karan revealed his favourite 'life skill' for transforming last night’s dinner into a fresh, steaming plate of comfort: the leftover curry pulao. Also read | Chef Kunal Kapur's high-protein instant kala chana masala recipe is perfect if you're looking for healthy Indian meals

How to make leftover curry pulao Karan’s technique focuses on building a fresh base before letting the 'old' flavors take over.

Here is the breakdown of his leftover curry pulao recipe:

⦿ To recreate this at home, start by browning sliced onions and whole spices in a bit of ghee, butter, or oil until they are deeply caramelised.

⦿ Add your leftover curry to the pot, ensuring it isn't too creamy or rich; if it is, thin it with enough water so the consistency resembles a thin broth rather than a thick sauce.

⦿ Stir in your washed and soaked rice, then let it cook briefly before covering the pot with a tight-fitting lid.

⦿ From this point on, it is crucial that you do not stir the rice; instead, let the gentle steam do the work until the grains have absorbed all the seasoned liquid and remain light and separate.

⦿ Once finished, garnish the steaming pulao with fresh herbs, ginger, and chillies, and serve it simply with a side of yoghurt and green chilli.

"Quite often, this ends up tasting even better than the original curry," Karan noted in his caption, highlighting that the rice acts as a sponge for the developed spices of the leftover stew.

The golden rule: keep it simple According to the chef, this hack works best with curries that aren't overly rich or creamy. The goal is to create a 'well-seasoned liquid' that allows the rice to stay light and separate. To round out the experience, Karan recommended serving the pulao with nothing more than a side of cool yoghurt and fresh green chillies for a hit of heat.

In an era where home cooks are looking for ways to stretch their groceries without sacrificing taste, Karan's simple leftover curry pulao recipe is a masterclass in practical, soulful cooking.