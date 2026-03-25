Chef Karan Gokani shares a simple hack for leftover curry: Watch full video of his step-by-step recipe for pulao
Chef Karan Gokani's hack for leftover curry: turn it into a flavourful pulao. It is simple, tasty, and reduces food waste. Check out his video for full recipe.
In the world of professional cooking, 'reducing waste' often sounds like a chore. But for chef and restaurateur Karan Gokani, it’s an opportunity for a culinary upgrade. In an Instagram video shared on January 22, Karan revealed his favourite 'life skill' for transforming last night’s dinner into a fresh, steaming plate of comfort: the leftover curry pulao. Also read | Chef Kunal Kapur's high-protein instant kala chana masala recipe is perfect if you're looking for healthy Indian meals
The 'anti-biryani' approach
Rather than simply reheating a bowl of curry, Karan’s method breathes new life into leftovers by using the curry as a flavorful poaching liquid for rice. While many might mistake a meat-and-rice dish for a biryani, Karan is quick to draw a line. "This is completely different from a biryani, which is layered and a lot more complex," he explained.
Instead, this is a simple pulao (or pilaf) — a technique in which every grain of rice absorbs the seasoned liquid as it cooks. The result is a dish that is lighter, faster, and often more flavourful than the original meal.
How to make leftover curry pulao
Karan’s technique focuses on building a fresh base before letting the 'old' flavors take over.
Here is the breakdown of his leftover curry pulao recipe:
⦿ To recreate this at home, start by browning sliced onions and whole spices in a bit of ghee, butter, or oil until they are deeply caramelised.
⦿ Add your leftover curry to the pot, ensuring it isn't too creamy or rich; if it is, thin it with enough water so the consistency resembles a thin broth rather than a thick sauce.
⦿ Stir in your washed and soaked rice, then let it cook briefly before covering the pot with a tight-fitting lid.
⦿ From this point on, it is crucial that you do not stir the rice; instead, let the gentle steam do the work until the grains have absorbed all the seasoned liquid and remain light and separate.
⦿ Once finished, garnish the steaming pulao with fresh herbs, ginger, and chillies, and serve it simply with a side of yoghurt and green chilli.
"Quite often, this ends up tasting even better than the original curry," Karan noted in his caption, highlighting that the rice acts as a sponge for the developed spices of the leftover stew.
The golden rule: keep it simple
According to the chef, this hack works best with curries that aren't overly rich or creamy. The goal is to create a 'well-seasoned liquid' that allows the rice to stay light and separate. To round out the experience, Karan recommended serving the pulao with nothing more than a side of cool yoghurt and fresh green chillies for a hit of heat.
In an era where home cooks are looking for ways to stretch their groceries without sacrificing taste, Karan's simple leftover curry pulao recipe is a masterclass in practical, soulful cooking.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Panwar
With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world.Read More
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