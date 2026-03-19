Chef Kunal Kapur's high-protein instant kala chana masala recipe is perfect if you're looking for healthy Indian meals

As the demand for nutritious, home-cooked meals continues to rise, chef Kunal Kapur has shared a recipe that's rich in vegetarian protein – he has broken down the art of making delicious 'instant kala chana masala', proving that healthy and heavenly can live on the same plate. Also read | Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's 5 high protein veg recipes for fitness enthusiasts: South Indian beetroot quinoa pachadi to salad Chef Kunal Kapur's kala chana masala recipe combines kala chana with aromatic spices and ghee for a rich flavour. (YouTube/ Kunal Kapur)

The recipe, featured in a November 2025 video on his YouTube channel, deep-dives into chana (black chickpeas), focusing on maximising flavour while minimising time by utilising the efficiency of a pressure cooker.



Chef Kunal Kapur's secret to best kala chana masala According to chef Kapur, the secret to a standout 'high-protein chana masala' recipe isn't just the spices — it’s the soaking and the simmering. By soaking the chickpeas overnight, you ensure an even texture that absorbs the essence of whole spices like black cardamom and cloves during the boiling process.

Chef Kapur also suggests using ghee rather than oil for this dish, explaining that the fat helps carry the fat-soluble compounds in the spices, resulting in a richer, more authentic mouthfeel that mimics slow-cooked dhaba-style recipes.

Whether paired with steamed basmati rice, roti or a warm, buttery paratha, this high-protein chana masala dish is set to become a weeknight staple for fitness enthusiasts and foodies alike.

Here is chef Kunal Kapur's exact recipe for instant kala chana masala cooked in a pressure cooker: