Chef Kunal Kapur's high-protein instant kala chana masala recipe is perfect if you're looking for healthy Indian meals
Chef Kunal Kapur's kala chana masala recipe is healthy, cooked in a pressure cooker and goes well with both rice and roti. Check the full step-by-step recipe.
As the demand for nutritious, home-cooked meals continues to rise, chef Kunal Kapur has shared a recipe that's rich in vegetarian protein – he has broken down the art of making delicious 'instant kala chana masala', proving that healthy and heavenly can live on the same plate. Also read | Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's 5 high protein veg recipes for fitness enthusiasts: South Indian beetroot quinoa pachadi to salad
The recipe, featured in a November 2025 video on his YouTube channel, deep-dives into chana (black chickpeas), focusing on maximising flavour while minimising time by utilising the efficiency of a pressure cooker.
Chef Kunal Kapur's secret to best kala chana masala
According to chef Kapur, the secret to a standout 'high-protein chana masala' recipe isn't just the spices — it’s the soaking and the simmering. By soaking the chickpeas overnight, you ensure an even texture that absorbs the essence of whole spices like black cardamom and cloves during the boiling process.
Chef Kapur also suggests using ghee rather than oil for this dish, explaining that the fat helps carry the fat-soluble compounds in the spices, resulting in a richer, more authentic mouthfeel that mimics slow-cooked dhaba-style recipes.
Whether paired with steamed basmati rice, roti or a warm, buttery paratha, this high-protein chana masala dish is set to become a weeknight staple for fitness enthusiasts and foodies alike.
Here is chef Kunal Kapur's exact recipe for instant kala chana masala cooked in a pressure cooker:
Ingredients
For boiling kala chana:
- Kala Chana - 1 cup
- Water - 4 cups
- Bayleaf - 2
- Black cardamom - 2
- Cloves - 5-6
- Salt - ½ tsp
- Ghee - 1 tbsp
For masala:
- Tomato, large - 4
- Ghee - 3 tbsp
- Heeng - ¾ tsp
- Onion, chopped - 1 cup
- Green chilli, slit - 2-3
- Ginger garlic paste - 1½ tbsp
- Water - a dash
- Turmeric - ¾ tsp
- Kashmiri Chilli powder - 1 tbsp
- Coriander powder - 2 tsp
- Roasted Cumin, pounded - 2 tsp
- Chana Masala - 2 tbsp
- Black Pepper Powder - ½ tsp
- Salt - to taste
- Black salt - 1 tsp
- Amchur - 2 tsp approx
- Kasoori methi powder - ½ tsp
- Coriander, chopped - handful
Instructions
⦿ Pressure cook the chana: Place the overnight-soaked chana in a pressure cooker with its soaking water, extra water, bay leaf, black cardamom, cloves, salt, and one spoon of ghee.
⦿ Close the lid and cook for 6 to 7 whistles.
⦿ In a separate pan (kadhai), heat ghee or oil. Add heeng, followed by the onions and green chillies.
⦿ Saute on high heat until the onions are evenly browned.
⦿ Add aromatics and spices: stir in the ginger-garlic paste. Add the dry spices: turmeric, Kashmiri red chilli powder, coriander powder, roasted cumin, chole masala, black pepper, salt, black salt, and amchur.
⦿ Saute the spices on medium heat. If the mixture sticks, add a splash of water.
⦿ Continue cooking until the raw smell of the spices disappears and the oil begins to ooze out from the sides.
⦿ Pour in the fresh tomato puree.
⦿ Cook patiently until the entire masala becomes dry, thick, and the oil separates again.
⦿ Open the pressure cooker. Remove the bay leaf and black cardamom so they don't overpower the flavour or come into someone's mouth.
⦿ Pour the boiled chana along with its cooking water into the pan with the masala.
⦿ Mix well and cook the chana with the masala for 10 to 15 minutes to let the flavours meld together.
⦿Sprinkle kasuri methi powder and fresh chopped coriander over the dish.
⦿ Mix thoroughly and serve hot.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Panwar
With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world.Read More
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